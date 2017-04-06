Home field not an advantage in Giants-Diamondbacks series (Apr 06, 2017)

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks actually have a chance to win a series against the San Francisco Giants.

At home.

This, of course, should be commonplace as major-league teams strive valiantly to use their home ballparks to their advantage.

But the recent history of the Giants-Diamondbacks has been bizarre. The home field not only hasn’t been an advantage, it has been a huge detriment — the D-backs’ 2-1 edge in the first series of the 2017 season notwithstanding.

Check out these numbers from the past two seasons: In 2015, the Diamondbacks went 8-2 in San Francisco, including a midseason three-game sweep. The Giants went 6-3 in Phoenix, including a midseason three-game sweep.

In 2016, the Diamondbacks went 5-4 in San Francisco, including an early-season four-game sweep. The Giants went a staggering 9-1 in Phoenix, including an early-season four-game sweep.

The combined totals: The Giants were 15-4 in Phoenix the past two seasons while the Diamondbacks were 13-6 in San Francisco.

Nobody seems to have an explanation.

“It really is crazy,” Diamondbacks shortstop Chris Owings said. “I can’t explain it. They’re a good team. Wherever they play, they battle and compete. We’re trying to do the same.”

The games tend to play out differently, with lower-scoring affairs at pitcher-friendly AT&T Park.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy admits he runs his team “a little bit differently” depending on where the teams are playing.

“(In Arizona) you’re probably going to give up more runs, but you’re going to score more runs.”

This is similar to playing in Denver’s Coors Field, Bochy said, though he would tend to stick with his starting pitchers longer in Phoenix.

He might not play the infield in as much in Phoenix because, “You’re going to keep scoring runs. You have confidence in your offense that we’re going to score.”

In Thursday’s series closer, Jeff Samardzija will start for the Giants.

He enters his second season with the Giants. He went 1-3 with a 5.63 ERA in the spring. Last year, he made 32 starts, posting a 12-11 record and 3.81 ERA.

Robbie Ray will start for the D-backs. He went 8-15 with a 4.90 ERA last year but set career highs in starts (32), innings (174 1/3) and strikeouts (218).

The strikeout total ranked tied for No. 9 in MLB. His 11.25 strikeouts per nine innings trailed only Jose Fernandez (12.49) in the National League.

He also became the fourth pitcher in team history to reach 200 strikeouts, joining Randy Johnson, Dan Haren and Curt Schilling.

The Giants will be wondering whether center fielder Denard Span, who has had injury issues in the past, will be able to go. He reported a sore hip after the season opener on Sunday. Gorkys Hernandez, who is on an MLB club at the start of the season for the first time, has started in Span’s place the past two games. He was a key figure in the Giants’ win Tuesday night. But on Wednesday, he went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts. Depth is thought to be a potential issue for the Giants.

