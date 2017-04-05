Hill makes season debut for Dodgers vs. Padres (Apr 05, 2017)

LOS ANGELES — For a time, it seemed like a big mountain for the Los Angeles Dodgers to climb.

Would they bring back such key players as left-hander Rich Hill, closer Kenley Jansen and slugging third baseman Justin Turner?

They retained all three and it’s possible the trio will have a hand in Wednesday’s game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.

It’ll be the third meeting between the clubs in their season-opening, four-game series. The teams split the first two.

Hill signed a three-year, $48 million contract to keep his cleats in Los Angeles, and the smile belongs to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

“It’s just such a boost to have a top-end pitcher like him for the whole year,” Roberts said.

Hill, a 13-year pro, arrived in Los Angeles on Aug. 1, part of a five-player deal with the A’s. He went 3-2 with a 1.83 ERA in six starts and helped push the Dodgers to their fourth straight National League West title and within two wins of the World Series.

The two-month experience with Hill left the Dodgers wanting more. So, when the chance came to keep Hill, the Dodgers did just that.

So far, so good this year as well, as the Dodgers wrapped up their spring training stint last week against the Angels in the Freeway Series.

“With Rich, his last outing in Anaheim was good,” Roberts said. “He went four-plus innings and was throwing the ball well. I’m expecting another good outing from him. We’re going to try and build him up to 80-90 pitches. What we do know is that he is going to out there and compete.”

The Padres don’t know much about Trevor Cahill as he opposes Hill. Cahill is making his debut for the Padres after working almost exclusively out of the Chicago Cubs’ bullpen last year.

In 50 appearances — with just one start — Cahill turned in a career-best 2.74 ERA and held opponents to a .201 (49-for-244) average.

“He’s a guy with plus-breaking pitches and a feel for the sinker,” Padres manager Andy Green said.

It’s where Cahill, who went 4-4 last year, puts those pitches that will be the difference.

“If you are going to beat the Dodgers, you have to be in the strike zone, because they have plate discipline,” Green said. “If he is pounding the zone with his off-speed pitches, he has a chance to be very successful.”

Cahill has done decently against the Dodgers, recording a career mark of 6-5 with a 3.86 ERA. He has faced them in 20 games, with Wednesday being his 15th start.

The Padres will be looking for their second straight win after they were thumped in the opener, 14-3. Clayton Richard got them even on the season with a stellar performance on Tuesday, hurling eight innings of shutout ball in a 4-0 win.

Green said Cahill has the goods to match Richard.

“Of all the guys we are starting in this series, he has the best stuff,” Green said. “He’s a guy who can come out there and easily give you seven strong innings and dominate.”

The rebuilding Padres know they have a big hill to climb toward respectability. They can take one step higher by besting Hill on Wednesday.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!