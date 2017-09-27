Harper, Nationals shut down by Thompson, Phillies’ bullpen (Sep 26, 2017)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Jake Thompson and four relievers combined to hold the Washington Nationals in check and the Philadelphia Phillies spoiled Bryce Harper’s return with a 4-1 win Tuesday night.

With the loss, Washington locked itself into the second seed in the NL playoffs behind the Dodgers. The Nationals will host the NL Central champion – either the Cubs or Milwaukee – in a Division Series beginning Oct. 6 at Nationals Park.

The win ensures that Philadelphia (63-95) will not lose 100 games. The Phillies haven’t hit the century mark since 1961, when they lost 107 of 154 games.

Thompson (3-2) gave up a run over five innings, then Edubray Ramos, Adam Morgan, Luis Garcia and Hector Neris combined to strike out nine over four perfect innings. Neris got his 25th save.

Gio Gonzalez (15-8) allowed three runs in five innings.