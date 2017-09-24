Hardy’s crowd-pleasing HR lifts Orioles past Rays 9-4 (Sep 24, 2017)

BALTIMORE (AP) J.J. Hardy enjoyed a memorable afternoon during an otherwise dreary season, hitting a crowd-pleasing home run and scoring twice to help the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-4 on Sunday.

Rookie Chance Sisco also homered for the Orioles, who earned a split of the four-game series to finish their home schedule with a 46-35 record.

On Saturday night, however, Baltimore was mathematically eliminated from the playoff hunt and assured its first losing season since 2011.

In this one, most of the 23,424 fans rose to their feet and cheered when Hardy came to the plate in the first inning. A fixture at shortstop for Baltimore since his arrival in 2010, the 35-year-old Hardy has a contract that has a $14 million team option for 2018 with a $2 million buyout.

After three straight injury-riddled seasons – including a stay on the 60-day disabled list this year – and the acquisition of Tim Beckham in a trade with the Rays, it’s likely Hardy won’t be coming back. Hardy followed the initial standing ovation with a groundout, but he gave the crowd something to yell about in the fourth, when he ripped a two-run homer off Chris Archer (9-12) to give Baltimore a 6-4 lead.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball