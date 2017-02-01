Happy Pittsburgh Pirates Pitchers And Catchers Report To Bradenton Month

In just 13 days, pitchers and catchers will report to Bradenton and Spring Training will begin for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Yay!

It has been a long, hard, miserable winter. Thankfully, the winter is about to come to an end. Because in less than two week pitchers and catchers will report to Bradenton. In less than two weeks, the Pittsburgh Pirates will begin Spring Training.

This does not apply to all of our readers, but I know a lot of are like me. What do I mean by that? Well, I mean that baseball is your favorite sport.

To many of you there is no better sound in the world than the crack of a bat or the thump of a mit. And, in just 13 days, we will be hearing those sounds once more. Best of all, those sounds will be here to stay for the next nine months.

In just 13 more days Francisco Cervelli and Chris Stewart will be back to catching the team’s plethora of pitchers. Gerrit Cole will be back to pumping fastball and snapping sliders, Jameson Taillon will be freezing hitters with his curveball, and Ivan Nova will be generating one ground ball after another.

And, best of all, baseball will be back. Yay!

The Pittsburgh Pirates could still use another starting pitcher. Gerrit Cole, Jameson Taillon, and Ivan Nova are a very good top three. Chad Kuhl and Drew Hutchison both can be strong number five options. However, they need one more.

At least, the Bucs need that starting pitcher to bridge the gap until Nick Kingham and Tyler Glasnow are Major League ready. But, today, is not the day to complain about that. It is the day to celebrate the start of pitchers and catchers report to Bradenton month! Happy February, y’all! We will have baseball very, very soon.

