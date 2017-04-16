Hanley Ramirez leaves game with hamstring cramp

BOSTON (AP) Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez has left the game favoring his left leg after rounding second base on Mitch Moreland’s go-ahead single in the seventh inning against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The team announced he was bothered by a left hamstring cramp.

Ramirez reached on a walk and ran hard to second, taking the turn before he came up limping. He grabbed the back of his leg.

Ramirez was expected to be a big part of Boston’s offense this season after slugger David Ortiz retired. Last season, Ramirez hit .286 with 30 homers and 111 RBIs.

Moreland’s single pushed Boston ahead 6-5. Ramirez left for pitch runner Steve Selsky, limping slowly to the dugout.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!