Haniger, Seager rally Mariners to 6-4 win over Angels (Sep 30, 2017)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Mitch Haniger had five hits and Kyle Seager launched a three-run homer to highlight a five-run eighth inning that rallied the Seattle Mariners past the Los Angeles Angels 6-4 on Saturday night.

The Mariners also got home runs from Yonder Alonso and rookie Jacob Hannemann.

Seattle scored all five runs in the eighth off Cam Bedrosian (6-5), who allowed five consecutive hits without retiring a batter.

Casey Lawrence (2-3) earned the victory in relief, and Edwin Diaz got four outs for his 34th save. Diaz, who gave up the game-winning hit during the Angels’ four-run rally Friday, got Mike Trout to fly out with the bases loaded to end the eighth.

Kole Calhoun homered for Los Angeles, and Albert Pujols had an RBI groundout that moved him past Eddie Murray for eighth place on the career list. Pujols has 1,918 RBIs, including 101 this season.