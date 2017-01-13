Hall of Fame: How Much Should October Matter?

As the MLB Hall of Fame vote inches closer to being announced, the debates will rage over who should be inducted. How much should one’s postseason performance factor in to that discussion?

Every so often, there is a candidate that appears on the Hall of Fame ballot whose credentials normally would not warrant enshrinement. We saw this when Jack Morris was on the ballot recently, as his borderline case was boosted by his performance in the postseason. Bill Mazeroski was essentially inducted due to his home run to win Game Six of the 1960 World Series. In some cases, October can make a difference.

But how much should that postseason success factor in to ones case? Nominally, the Hall of Fame is based on how a player performs overall, with a focus given to the regular season. As greats like Ernie Banks, Fergie jenkins, Ron Santo, and pretty much everyone to suit up for the Cubs, never made the playoffs, putting a focus on ones postseason accomplishments punishes these players for being a part of bad teams.

Although the discussion has not been as loud this year, there are still players whose postseason exploits may factor in to their votes. Take Curt Schilling, for example. He would seemingly have a borderline Hall of Fame case, but his playoff performance could have tipped the scales. No one can think of Schilling without the bloody sock, and how he gutted through the 2004 postseason while the Red Sox broke the curse.

The same question can be asked about Jorge Posada. While he did not have the one defining moment, like Schilling had in 2004, Posada did effectively have an additional season’s worth of postseason play. In his 492 playoff plate appearances, Posada had a .248/.358/.387 batting line, hitting 11 home runs. He may not have elevated his game like Schilling, but his four rings, and constant time in October, could help keep him on the ballot this year.

For those players who could go either way, it does make sense to look at October. Those pressure packed games, when champions are made and one’s mettle is tested, can define a career.

The postseason should not be the be all, end all for one’s Hall of Fame hopes. However, October baseball can still factor in, especially if the player is a borderline case. For Curt Schilling in particular, October may give his chances that boost they need.

