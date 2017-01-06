Joe Carter: World Series hero

“Touch 'em all, Joe, you'll never hit a bigger home run in your life!”

Those words, from Blue Jays broadcaster Tom Cheek, followed Carter's 1993 World Series-winning walkoff homer, just the second in World Series history; Bill Mazeroski's 1960 shot for the Pirates against the Yankees was first. Unlike Maz, Carter was unable to parlay such a famous moment into a bronze plaque in Cooperstown. Over the course of his 18-year career (1983 to '98) with six teams, he bopped 396 homers, drove in at least 100 runs 10 times and made five All-Star teams, but his low slash stats (.259 batting average/.306 on-base percentage/.464 slugging percentage career) and dreadful defense (-85 runs) sapped his value. He's the only player with four sub-replacement level 20-homer seasons, and he finished with a modest 19.3 career WAR. Of course, BBWAA voters knew nothing about WAR when he hit the ballot in 2004, but he still received just 3.8% of the vote.

