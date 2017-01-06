Devon White: Seven-time Gold Glove winner

Gold Gloves don't necessarily translate to Hall of Fame plaques. Of the 38 players to win at least seven, just 15 are in the Hall of Fame, with two more (catcher Ivan Rodriguez and rightfielder Larry Walker) on this year's ballot. White, a standard-setting flychaser with six teams during his 17-year career (1985 to 2001) took home seven Gold Gloves, but unlike the other nine players on this list, he never got a single vote. (Outfielder Gary Maddox, who won eight, is the only other player with at least seven Gold Gloves to be shut out entirely.)

Drafted and developed by the Angels, he finally stuck in the majors in 1987, won his first Gold Glove the next year, and made the first of three All-Star teams in '88. He didn't hit much during his time in Anaheim, but after being traded to the Blue Jays in December 1990, he emerged as a legitimate two-way threat. He ranked among the AL's top 10 in WAR every year from 1991 to '93 while helping Toronto win the AL East every season and the World Series in the latter two of those years. He hit .292/.393/.708 with six extra-base hits in the '93 Fall Classic against Philadelphia. He signed with the Marlins following the 1995 season and started in centerfield for their unlikely championship team in 1997, then made stops in Arizona, Los Angeles and Milwaukee to round out his career. Defensively, White's 133 runs above average ranks fifth all-time among centerfielders behind Andruw Jones, Willie Mays, Paul Blair and Jimmy Piersall, but he's just 30th in JAWS at the position, and he got shut out on the 2007 ballot.

