Gsellman aims to rebound as Mets play rubber match vs. Braves (Sep 17, 2017)

ATLANTA — The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves will send two star-crossed pitchers to the mound in the finale of a three-game series on Sunday.

New York’s Robert Gsellman (6-7, 5.58 ERA) will try to continue to regenerate his season against Atlanta’s Julio Teheran (11-11, 4.57), who is aiming to find success in his new home park.

The teams have split the first two games of the series, with Atlanta winning Friday and New York emerging victorious on Saturday. New York leads the season series 8-6.

It’s been a mixed bag for Gsellman this season. The one-time Rookie of the Year candidate was roughed up early in the year, pitched better once he was moved to the bullpen and went on the disabled list with a torn left hamstring. Since returning from a minor league rehab assignment, Gsellman has rejoined the rotation and gone 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA.

His last outing was not good. He struggled with his mechanics and gave up four runs in four innings, thanks to five hits and a career-high five walks against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 12.

“I always have confidence when I take the mound,” Gsellman said after his last start. “It’s just a matter of if I can repeat my mechanics. (Against Chicago) it was pretty bad. I’ve just got to watch video and keep working on it.”

Gsellman has been successful when starting day games. In eight career starts, he’s 3-2 with a 1.88 ERA. This year he’s 2-1 with a 1.83 in five day games.

Gsellman is 2-2 with a 5.33 ERA in six career games, five of them starts, against Atlanta. He beat the Braves on June 10 when he threw 6 2/3 innings on three hits and two walks. That avenged a loss on April 26 when he was lifted after giving up six runs in four innings.

Teheran has won his last two starts at home to raise his record to 3-9 with a 6.47 ERA at SunTrust Park. He’s 8-2 with a 2.84 ERA on the road. He’s won his last four starts and lowered his ERA half a point.

The right-hander threw seven shutout innings in his most recent start Sept. 12 at Washington.

“He’s been really good, really efficient,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “His stuff’s been really good. He’s reaching back and getting a little extra when he needs to.”

In 19 career appearances, 18 starts, Teheran is 8-4 with a 2.56 ERA against the Mets. He is 1-1 with a 3.33 ERA in four starts against New York this season. He threw six shutout innings against the Mets on June 9 in Atlanta and did not receive a decision.

The big news for New York was that Noah Syndergaard will not pitch on Sunday for the Mets. It was originally believed that the big right-hander would be available this weekend against the Braves.

Syndergaard pitched a two-inning rehab assignment for Single-A Brooklyn on Thursday, throwing 36 pitches and allowing three runs on three hits. But when he was reassessed by the medical staff on Saturday, the team decided Syndergaard needed to face some live batters, likely in a simulated game, before being activated.

He could appear in a real game later next week. Manager Terry Collins said he would prefer to use Syndergaard in a starting role rather than in relief.

Syndergaard has been out since April 30 with a partially torn right lat. In five starts this season, he’s 1-2 with a 3.29 ERA. In 27 1/3 innings, he has 32 strikeouts and has not allowed a home run.