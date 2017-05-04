Gonzalez homers again in Astros’ 10-1 win over Rangers (May 03, 2017)
HOUSTON (AP) Marwin Gonzalez homered for the fourth time in his last three games and Carlos Correa had four hits, helping the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 10-1 on Wednesday night.
Gonzalez had two hits and smashed a two-run homer off the batter’s eye in center in the sixth inning for a 6-1 lead. He hit two home runs against Texas on Tuesday, including a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth that rallied Houston to an 8-7 win.
Correa and Brian McCann sparked a four-run second inning with solo homers off starter Nick Martinez (0-1).
Correa finished 4 for 5 and a triple shy of the cycle.
Charlie Morton (3-2) allowed a run and five hits in six innings, striking out eight and walking two. The Rangers were hitless until Rougned Odor doubled in the fourth inning.
Josh Reddick added a two-run homer off Anthony Bass in the eighth.
With their fourth straight win, the Astros have the best record in baseball at 19-9, fueled by a 15-4 mark against the AL West. They matched their best 28-game start in franchise history, set by the 2006 club.
Every Astros hitter reached base except for Jose Altuve, who had a rare 0-for-5 night. Gonzalez, Correa, George Springer and Alex Bregman all had multihit games. Houston improved to 15-1 when scoring four runs or more.
Texas matched a season high with three errors. The Rangers have lost five straight and eight of their last nine games on the road.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Rangers: Cole Hamels is expected to miss eight weeks because of a strained right oblique. The Rangers put Hamels on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday and recalled righty Bass from Triple-A Round Rock. Hamels was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday. He said he felt discomfort in his right side while warming up.
Astros: RHP Collin McHugh (elbow) will travel with the team to Anaheim for this weekend’s series and may start playing catch soon, manager A.J. Hinch said. … Triple-A Fresno 3B Colin Moran was placed on the seven-day DL, retroactive to May 1, and Tony Kemp was added to the active roster.
UP NEXT
Rangers: RHP A.J. Griffin (2-0) returns from the DL after being placed there April 21 with gout in his left ankle. Griffin is 5-0 in seven starts against Houston.
Astros: RHP Joe Musgrove (1-2) will make his sixth start this season, looking to build on his last outing against Oakland when he allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings in a 2-1 loss.
—
