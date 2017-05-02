Goins hits rare two-RBI sac fly, Blue Jays beat Yankees 7-1 (May 01, 2017)

NEW YORK (AP) Ryan Goins hit a two-run sacrifice fly, the first in Toronto’s 40-year history, to go along with a two-run homer that led Marco Estrada and the Blue Jays over the New York Yankees 7-1 Monday night for their season-high third straight win.

The crowd of 25,566 was the smallest for a Yankees home game since Sept. 20, 2004, against Toronto in a game moved to accommodate a makeup date. The current Yankee Stadium opened in 2009.

Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer for his 34th career shot off the Yankees, moving past Evan Longoria for most among active players. Chris Coghlan also homered for Toronto.

Still missing injured stars Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki, the Blue Jays kept up their success against the Yankees, beating them for the 11th time in the last 16 meetings and outscoring them 82-44 in that span.

Estrada (1-1) pitched seven fine innings in his sixth start of the season. He gave up one run on seven hits without a walk, striking out five.

Luis Severino (2-2) was hit hard and left in the sixth, shortly after manager Joe Girardi and a trainer checked him for an apparent injury.

Goins, who began the day with four RBIs this season, homered in the second. In the sixth, he came up after Justin Smoak led off with a single and Devon Travis doubled.

Goins hit a long fly that center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury caught as he ran face-first into the padded wall. Ellsbury fell to the warning track and, staggered, made a short toss over the head of 6-foot-7 right fielder Aaron Judge, who was backing up the play.

Travis alertly tagged up and scored from second behind Smoak without a throw. Ellsbury didn’t need assistance and stayed in the game.

Judge lined a single for the Yankees’ run. Showing he’s more than a slugger, Judge also threw out a runner at third.

Coming off three straight sharp starts, Severino seemed headed in the wrong direction from the outset.

In the first, he began walking toward the Toronto dugout when Smoak lofted a routine fly for the third out. In the sixth, after an apparent twinge drew attention, Severino started ambling toward the Yankees dugout when Luke Maile hit a fly for the second out.

Severino realized his mistake, got back on the mound and Coghlan hit the next pitch into the right-field seats. That really was the end for Severino.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez went back on the 10-day DL with a split fingernail. Toronto’s next series is at Tampa Bay, and manager John Gibbons said Sanchez could throw a few innings in a rookie Gulf Coast League game.

Yankees: 3B Chase Headley was out of the lineup for a regular day of rest.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Mat Latos (0-0, 3.27 ERA) makes his third start for Toronto. He pitched six scoreless innings vs. St. Louis last week.

Yankees: RHP Masahiro Tanaka (3-1, 4.20) pitched a three-hit shutout at Boston in his last start, his third straight win.

