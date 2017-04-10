Giants’ Posey ‘doing good’ after struck in head by pitch (Apr 10, 2017)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Giants catcher Buster Posey was doing well after being struck in the helmet by a 94 mph fastball in the first inning and forced out of the game, a frightening moment in San Francisco’s 4-1 victory Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks in its home opener.

Posey will be re-evaluated Tuesday but, ”He’s doing good, he’s doing fine,” manager Bruce Bochy said.

Taijuan Walker’s 0-1 fastball with two out in the first inning sent the Gold Glove catcher immediately to ground. Athletic trainer Dave Groeschner sprinted toward the plate and manager Bruce Bochy was right behind. Posey got up on his own but exited the game, with Nick Hundley entering to pinch run and stay in the game as catcher.

Walker (1-1) was booed at the conclusion of the inning, when he came up to bat and at every other opportunity by the AT&T Park sellout crowd of 42,129. Home run king Barry Bonds was among those in attendance.

Matt Moore (1-1) struck out five in eight impressive innings. Mark Melancon got his second save.

