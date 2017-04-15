Giants’ Parker injured crashing into left-field wall

San Francisco Giants left fielder Jarrett Parker hits the outfield wall after catching a fly ball hit Colorado Rockies' DJ LeMahieu during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 15, 2017. Parker was injured on the play and left the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Giants left fielder Jarrett Parker left Saturday’s game against the Colorado Rockies after appearing to injury a shoulder when he crashed into the wall on a running catch.

Parker’s grab robbed D.J. LaMahieu of an extra-base hit with two outs in the fourth inning.

After the collision, Parker sprinted toward the infield, stopped and dropped to his knees on the outfield grass. He grimaced, was examined by trainers and was replaced by Aaron Hill.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!