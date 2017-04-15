Giants’ Parker injured crashing into left-field wall

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Giants left fielder Jarrett Parker left Saturday’s game against the Colorado Rockies after appearing to injury a shoulder when he crashed into the wall on a running catch.

Parker’s grab robbed D.J. LaMahieu of an extra-base hit with two outs in the fourth inning.

After the collision, Parker sprinted toward the infield, stopped and dropped to his knees on the outfield grass. He grimaced, was examined by trainers and was replaced by Aaron Hill.

