Giants’ Jarrett Parker breaks clavicle making incredible catch

The San Francisco Giants’ Jarrett Parker made a great catch Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, and paid for it.

Watch as the left fielder goes back to the wall to catch the shot hit by DJ LeMahieu.

Jarrett Parker with an amazing catch and a not so nice effect on his shoulder. This does not look good pic.twitter.com/o3u9BLl7yR — Josh Lander (@JILProductions) April 15, 2017

Parker was in immediate pain and wound up with a broken clavicle. The team put him on the 10-day disabled list on Sunday.

His teammate was wowed by the effort.

“I had no idea that ball was even catchable,” pitcher Matt Moore told the San Francisco Chronicle after allowing a lot of rockets in 51/3 innings. “It was smoked off the bat, and to see him just stay locked in on that, hats off to him.

“I’m terribly sorry he’s going to deal with that. Hopefully it’s a speedy recovery for him. It sucks when something like that happens.”

