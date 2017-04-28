Giants History: Leo Durocher Charged with Assault

These days, if a fan storms the field, they do so at their own risk. However, in bygone days, that was not always the case. That was the situation when New York Giants manager Leo Durocher was charged with assault on this day in 1949.

Leo Durocher was not having a good day on this day in 1949. His New York Giants had lost to the Brooklyn Dodgers, the team that gave him his first managerial opportunity, by a score of 15-2. Every pitcher that Durocher used allowed at least one run, with four of the five permitting three earned runs each. Ray Poat, in particular, was miserable on the mound, facing four batters and allowing three hits and a walk. All four baserunners came around to score, as the Giants were battered.

In his first full season with New York, Durocher had not yet been embraced by the Giants faithful. Not only was the team losing, but the fans were giving Durocher an earful. One fan in particular had had enough, and charged Durocher. That proved to be a mistake, as Durocher let his fists do the talking.

Naturally, the fan wanted his version of justice. Not content to take his punishment for charging Durocher in the first place, he pressed assault charges against the manager. This led to Commissioner Happy Chandler suspending Durocher until May 3, when he was absolved of any wrongdoing, as the blame was placed on the Giants lax security.

This was not the first time that Durocher had come to be known for violence. He had a fiery temper throughout life, and was rumored to hang out with gangsters. He had allegedly beaten a heckler in a small room behind the Dodgers dugout during a game in 1946, and was acquitted of charges brought against him.

Of course, it helped that the case wsa tried in Brooklyn. After the non guilty verdict came back, 36 minutes after testimony had wrapped up, the building erupted in cheers. Lou had the world by the throat as a universally beloved figure, and was not about to let go.

No one really wanted to tangle with Leo Durocher, given his temper and reputation. On this day in 1949, a New York Giants fan found that out the hard way.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!