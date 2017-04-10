VIDEO: Giants score three runs on dribbler thanks to D-Backs’ blunders

Diamondbacks fielders are still shaking off the rust from the winter, it seems.

During Monday’s game against the Giants, a pair of errors allowed San Francisco to score three runs on what should have been a fairly routine out.

Pitcher Matt Moore was at the plate with the bases loaded and hit a weak dribbler up the first base line. Taijuan Walker’s throw home was well wide, allowing one run to score; Jeff Mathis’s throw back to the plate was also off the mark, allowing a second run to come in and Jarrett Parker hustled home to score the third run.

It was like something you’d see in a Little League game.

Matt Moore swinging bunt = 3 runs 😂 pic.twitter.com/q7mO6oBAFc — KNBR (@KNBR) April 10, 2017

Because of the two errors, Moore was only credited with one RBI, his first since June 9, 2012.

