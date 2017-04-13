Giancarlo Stanton crushes homer into pool at Marlins Park, fan jumps in to retrieve it

Not only do you have to get very lucky to land a souvenir ball at a baseball game, sometimes you have to get wet.

Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton hit two homers on Wednesday night in Miami, the second of which was an absolute rocket that landed in the left field pool at Marlins Park. After the splash landing, a fan standing nearby was quick to jump in fully clothed and retrieve the ball.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Luckily, that fan made sure his cell phone wasn’t in his pocket before diving in, as confirmed by the Marlins’ broadcast team later in the game.

As for the home run itself, the exit velocity on Stanton’s second dinger was 115.6 MPH, which ties him with Joey Gallo for the hardest hit long ball of the year so far.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!