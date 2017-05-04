Gausman ejected after another hit batter in Red Sox-Orioles

BOSTON (AP) Baltimore Orioles starter Kevin Gausman was ejected in the second inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Red Sox after he hit Boston batter Xander Bogaerts with a pitch.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter sprinted out of the dugout to complain, and Gausman remained on the field for several minutes for the lengthy argument. The pitch appeared to be a breaking ball that hit Bogaerts on the hip.

The teams had a conference call with Major League Baseball officials before the game in an attempt to end the recent spate of brushbacks and beanballs. Red Sox manager John Farrell said the message of the call was: ”Enough is enough.”

