Fulmer eager to face Bumgarner as White Sox conclude series vs. Giants (Sep 10, 2017)

CHICAGO — Carson Fulmer has long admired San Francisco Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner’s pitching.

Now Fulmer has the chance to pitch against the four-time All-Star on Sunday afternoon when the Chicago White Sox face the Giants in their series finale.

Fulmer has been looking forward to the opportunity.

“He’s had a ton of success, and there’s a reason for that,” Fulmer said. “I respect guys who go out there and take care of business. That’s how I model myself being competitive, being a good teammate and making sure that I give it everything I have each time I step on to the mound. That’s what Bumgarner does.”

While Fulmer, 23, is 1-3 with a 9.17 ERA in 11 career appearances, Bumgarner, 28, is 103-74 with a 3.00 ERA over nine career seasons.

“I’ve watched him a lot growing up, and having the opportunity to pitch against him is something special and something I’ll always remember,” Fulmer said.

After the Giants took the series opener 9-2 Friday, the White Sox won 13-1 Saturday as Jose Abreu hit for the cycle.

Bumgarner (3-7, 3.15 ERA) is 9-8 with a 3.42 ERA in 22 interleague starts, but he has never faced the White Sox. Since returning from bruised ribs and a sprained left shoulder, Bumgarner is 3-4 with a 3.22 ERA in 10 starts.

In his last start Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, Bumgarner matched a career high by allowing three home runs. He gave up five runs

overall in six innings.

“I’m obviously disappointed with my part,” Bumgarner said after the start. “I didn’t give us a chance to win today. I let that game get away from me. I’ve got to find a way not to do that.”

The Giants are 3-11 in his starts this season.

Fulmer (1-1, 10.50) will make his second career start for the rebuilding White Sox (55-86), who are contending with the Philadelphia Phillies and the Giants (56-88) for the worst record in the majors and the 2018 top draft pick.

Fulmer threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief Tuesday against Cleveland and will join fellow right-handers Dylan Covey and Mike Pelfrey along with left-hander David Holmberg in filling in for left-hander Carlos Rodon, who will miss the rest of the season due to shoulder inflammation.

Fulmer has never faced San Francisco. He earned his first career victory Sept. 2 against Tampa Bay when he allowed one run in two

innings of relief.

“I’m feeling really comfortable,” Fulmer said about making his second career start. “First time a couple weeks ago was my first start ever, and I know what it’s like now. My last couple of outings have been really good. I’ve been able to command a lot of things. My main goal is to continue to keep things simple and go out there

and make sure that every pitch counts. I’m excited to have the opportunity to help us go out and win a ballgame.”

The White Sox lead the all-time series 8-4 against the Giants. Chicago needed one win against San Francisco this weekend to avoid matching its fewest interleague victories in a season since a 4-14 mark in 2007.