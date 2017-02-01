Former Red Sox slugger Wily Mo Pena signs with the Indians

According to reports, Wily Mo Pena is just as shocked as we are.

Jon Heyman broke the news last night, that Wily Mo Pena has signed a minor league deal with the Cleveland Indians. Per the terms of the deal, he’ll earn $700k if he’s able to make the major league roster.

At 35, Pena has played just 39 games in the MLB since 2009, so it’s safe to say that him making a major league roster will be a long shot. Since leaving the Seattle Mariners, he’s spent four of the last five years crushing 600-foot home runs in the Japanese League:

Wily Mo’s baseball career has kind of been the equivalent of a one-man long-drive competition. Except he mashes baseball’s that are travelling 90mph+ instead of a golf ball sitting on a tee. He strikes out roughly 5 times as often as he walks, won’t hit for average, and definitely does not play the field well. But his rare ability to hit baseballs farther than should be humanly possible has kept him around the game for what feels like forever.

He also spent two years of his international tour on the Red Sox, doing his thing in a lineup that included David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Mike Lowell, and JD Drew from 2006-2007.

The deal is the definition of low-risk for the Indians. The reward isn’t that high either, considering Pena eclipsed 20 home runs just once in his big league career. All things considered, this shouldn’t have any impact on the race to the American League pennant between the Red Sox and Indians.

It’ll just be fun to watch him swing for the back row on every pitch.

This article originally appeared on