Former Phillie Peter Bourjos Signs With Chicago White Sox

Another former Phillies starter is on the move

According to Colleen Kane of Chicago Tribune, free agent outfielder, Peter Bourjos, has signed a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox.

Although the full details of the deal are not yet available, it does appear that it does include an invitation to Spring Training.

The White Sox have signed outfielder Peter Bourjos to a minor-league deal, sources say. 7-year ML veteran gets invite to spring training. — Colleen Kane (@ChiTribKane) January 27, 2017

Bourjos, 29, played in 123 games for the Phillies in 2016 posting a .251 batting average along with 32 extra base hits. Bourjos ended the season eighth overall in triples (seven) and second overall in fielding percentage for right fielders (.995%).

Bourjos joins a White Sox team coming off of a 78-84 season (4th in AL Central). It looks as if the seven-year veteran will once again find himself in the midst of a rebuilding process. The White Sox jettisoned franchise pitcher Chris Sale this off-season all but sealing the team’s direction moving forward.

As it stands today, it can be assumed that incumbent left fielder, Melky Cabrera is the only lock in the Chicago outfield and Bourjos will find himself competing against a plethora of young prospects looking to either break in or maintain their standing within the league.

Look for Bourjos to make the team out of Spring Training and see usage similar to that as he did in Philadelphia. Bourjos should find himself in a platoon role with a rookie, Charles Tilson, while also serving as a stand-in for Carbrera and right fielder Avisail Garcia on rest days.

