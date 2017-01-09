Former MLB pitcher, pitching coach Jackie Brown dies

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Former major league pitcher and pitching coach Jackie Brown has died. He was 73.

Brown pitched and coached for the Texas Rangers, who said Brown died Sunday after a long illness. Brown died in Holdenville, Oklahoma, the community where he was born.

Brown was the Rangers’ pitching coach from 1979-82, and later had stints in that role for the Chicago White Sox (1992-95) and Tampa Bay (2002). He also worked as a minor league pitching coach and coordinator for several organizations.

In 214 career games as a player, the right-hander was 47-53 with a 4.18 ERA. He made his debut with the Washington Senators from 1970-71, then after the franchise moved to Texas he pitched for the Rangers from 1973-75. He also played for Cleveland (1975-76) and Montreal (1977).