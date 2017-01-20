Former Met James Loney signs with Texas Rangers

The legend of James Loney will continue in Texas with the Rangers’ minor league affiliate.

Apparently today is a big day for 2016 Mets players that wont be back with the club this season. After learning that Alejandro De Aza would be signing with the Oakland A’s, we’re finding out another former Mets player is heading to the American League West.

According to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman, the Texas Rangers and first baseman James Loney have agreed on a one-year minor league deal. While Heyman doesn’t specify how much Loney’s minors deal is worth, he does note that he’d get $1 million if he makes it to the Rangers’ Major League roster.

Rangers sign James loney to minors deal. $1M if in majors. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 21, 2017

James Loney is coming off of a pretty strange 2016 season with the Mets. It started out well with Loney getting off to a hot start early on. As we noted in his Mets Season in Review, in the first month with the club, Loney was one of the best Mets hitters. He posted an OPS of .814 while slugging .471 in the month of June.

That hot streak didn’t last long as his line of .257/.287/.369 during the second half of the season was more closely to what everyone expected. In the end, the Mets used Loney way too much and like De Aza kept him around longer than he was actually needed.

As far as the Mets go, the odds that they would consider another run at James Loney seemed extremely unlikely. There were never any rumors about a reunion between the two parties, and frankly that’s probably for the best.

Hopefully Lucas Duda comes back to full strength, and even if he needs more days off than usual, Wilmer Flores and even Michael Conforto should be considered to fill in before a guy like James Loney.

This article originally appeared on