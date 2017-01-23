Former Los Angeles Angels ace Jered Weaver offered contract by Padres.

Back at the end of last season the Los Angeles Angels & veteran starter Jered Weaver agreed to let free agency play out before talking about bringing Weaver back in 2017. Weaver, the Angels second winningest pitcher, may head South.

From 2006 to 2014 the Los Angeles Angels got an extremely competitive pitcher who was considered to be one of the top 20 pitchers in the majors every year. However, in 2015 Weaver suffered his worst season of his career winning only seven games and posting a 4.64 ERA. Weaver followed it up last season with another sub-par year going 12-12 with a 5.06 ERA.

The reason most have given for Weaver’s severe drop in velocity going from a pitcher who consistently in the low-90’s to one who struggled to hit 85 miles per hour. Coupled this with multiple injuries to his back and neck and you had a pitcher on a major decline.

It has been sad for Angels fans including myself to watch Weaver struggle the past two seasons. There was even talk of removing him from the rotation last season before injuries took out four of the five starters that began the season in the rotation.

Weaver did finish strong going 2-1 with a 4.23 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP over his last five starts of the season before skipping his final start due to back stiffness. The encouraging sign was that Weaver had 25 strikeouts in only 27 innings in those starts and an opponent batting average of .216.

It was announced Monday afternoon that Weaver has been offered a contract for 2017 by the Angels’ Southern California neighbors, the San Diego Padres. The Padres are putting together a very low-budget staff with the likes of former Angel Jhoulys Chacin, former Cubs and A’s pitcher Trevor Cahill, Clayton Richard and several others who will battle for the 5th spot in the Padres rotation.

However, Weaver will not be one of those battling for the fifth spot in the Padres rotation. The Padres have said they want Weaver to head up the rotation. Does that mean Weaver would be considered San Diego’s ace? Maybe.

Believe me when I say this, I absolutely love Jered Weaver and want to see him still be successful as much as anyone, but unless Weaver can drink some magic elixir or from the fountain of arm velocity, he is not a #1 or #2 starter.

As a staff leader and veteran presence there may be none better out there in free agency. This would be the biggest reason the Angels would have ever considered taking Weaver back in 2017.

As of yet though Weaver has not said anything about whether he will accept the Padres offer which is believed to be around four million dollars for one season.

Honestly though I think it would be a great fit for Weaver as he would get to stay close to home in Southern California and be a starter for a team who needs all the help they can get. Angel fans all knew this day was coming especially after the Angels had Weaver take a curtain call on the final day of the 2016 season despite Weaver not being able to pitch. It was a classy move by the Angels and if you were paying attention you saw the writing on the wall for Weaver in Anaheim.

If Weaver does sign with San Diego it will officially end his 11-year Angels career which will be very sad for many Angel fans including yours truly. However, if we want to see Weaver pitch albeit in a different uniform, we won’t have far to go. Good luck Jered in whatever you do next, you will always be a hero in Anaheim.

