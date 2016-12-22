Former Atlanta Braves Prospect Looking For Job

Last season he worked as a starter and in relief in Atlanta. Now former Atlanta Braves prospect Tyrell Jenkins may be looking for a job.

Yesterday the Rangers designated former Cardinal first round pick, top 100 ranked prospect and Atlanta Braves top 20 prospect Tyrell Jenkins for assignment. This serves to remind us again that until they actually make it to the majors and stick around, prospects are just suspects.

From Atlanta Braves steal to looking for a deal

Selected by the Cardinals in the first compensation round of the 2010 draft (50th overall) Jenkins moved quickly in their system. Prior to the 2012 season Baseball America ranked him the #94 prospect in baseball. He slipped off the BA ranks for 2013 but Baseball Prospectus slotted him in at #94 in their list.

After the death of Oscar Taveras the Redbirds traded Jenkins,and Shelby Miller to Atlanta for Jason Heyward and Jordan Walden. He joined Mississippi to start the 2015 season and rapidly became a fan favorite.

He started 16 games at Pearl posting a 3.00 ERA in 93IP but his peripherals indicated he was pitching in considerable luck. he walked nearly as many (49) as he struck out (51), had an FIP of 3.84, WHIP of 1.344 and Baseball Prospectus ($) gave him a deserved run average (DRA) of 5.33. Nevertheless the Braves promoted him to Gwinnett in July.

G-Braves Days

He made nine starts in AAA that season but managed only 45 1/3 IP. As one would expect his ERA climbed a bit, up half a run at 3.57 as did his FIP to 4.48. His walk and strikeout rates remained the same however his DRA jumped to 7.13.

Last season he split time between Gwinnett and Atlanta, starting his first seven games at Gwinnett (3-2 3.03 ERA in 38 2/3IP) before being moved to the pen. The Braves called him up in June and he made his first major league start on July 6th after working from the pen in five games. His first Major League win came four games later against the Phillies in Atlanta.

Altogether he made eight starts with Atlanta posting a 6.30 ERA, 1.375 WHIP in 40 IP before being sent back to Gwinnett. He made three starts there and won all of them before getting a September call up to finish the season in Atlanta.

The Trade

Jenkins continued to make friends and win fans at both Gwinnett and in Atlanta but his numbers were never good enough. He finished the year with a 5.88 ERA, 6.86 FIP, 1.692 WHIP and 7.42 DRA. While fans were taken by surprise, it was really no surprise statistically when the Braves opened a 40 man roster spot on December 8 by trading him to the Rangers along with Brady Feigl for Luke Jackson.

Yesterday the Rangers acquired David Rollins off waivers from the Phillies, needed that roster spot and DFA’d Jenkins to get it.

What’s Next?

Tyrell is just 24 and will get a chance somewhere, the Reds, Padres, Rays, Giants and perhaps the White Sox come to mind as likely landing spots if he refuses assignment. A reunion with the Braves is possible but I think unlikely so quickly after trading him.

It’s been suggested that a permanent move to the pen would help him and I agree. He lacks a good third pitch and doesn’t have a strikeout arm but he is a 58% ground ball guy who the right pitching coach could turn into a useful middle reliever. If I were his agent I’d be in touch with the Giants and White Sox first as Don Cooper and Dave Righetti are guys who might make that happen.

That’s A Wrap

Jenkins story is not unique by any stretch of the imagination. Yesterday the Royals signed Garin Cecchini to a minor league deal. Cecchini was a fourth round pick in 2010 but a consensus top 100 prospect before the 2014 season.

In 2015 his bat vanished and the Brewers got him from Boston for cash. He spent this season in AAA at Colorado Springs but his bat continued to be missing and Brewers nontendered him. There are many more stories like this

The media hype prospects to keep fans reading and give them an idea what’s coming for their team. What we don’t hear them saying often is how hard it is to move from prospect to contributing major leaguer. So a word of caution is due.

It’s right to be excited about prospects, I love Tyrell Jenkins as a person and sincerely want him to succeed. It’s also wise to remember that even the best prospects fail now and then, particularly pitching prospects –TINSSAAPP.

When these players don’t get promoted as quickly as we’d like it’s usually not because they want to save money or generate some kind of business advantage. In most cases it’s because the player isn’t ready and rushing them can stunt their professional growth.

Teams have a huge investment in these players and wants to give them their best shot at success. That’s what we should want as well.

