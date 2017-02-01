Five reasons to love the Los Angeles Angels this season

The 2017 Los Angeles Angels look more promising than the 2016 Angels. There are a lot of reasons to love the Los Angeles Angels in 2017.

February is finally here and the Los Angeles Angels will report to training camp in a matter of weeks. Baseball is indeed right around the corner and Angels fans couldn’t be more excited. The excitement stems at a real chance to compete in the loaded AL West.

Once the Super Bowl is complete, many fans of baseball will trade in their NFL caps for MLB caps. I personally, dawn an all black Angels ball cap around this time every year.

The Los Angeles Angels are looking better these days. However, there is still work to do. The Angels must learn to play together defensively. While the Angels have made moves, they still are not the favorite coming out of the AL West. They do have a strong chance to make enough noise to get the Wild Card spot.

Fans may be worried about a potential revisit to the 2016 season. However, the upgrades in the infield and outfield should help mask the pitch woes from last season. The Angels will also have a much deeper bullpen than last season as well. The injury bug that feasted on the Angels rotation, pen, and infield should be full and asleep this season.

Want your voice heard? Join the Halo Hangout team!

There may still be some fans that remain skeptical concerning this season. Rightfully so, might I add. However, there are multiple reasons to keep an eye on the Angels this season. Whether you are glued to the TV or a radio geek like me, the Angels are going to be enjoyable this season. In honor of Valentines Day, we’ll break down the five biggest reasons to heart the Los Angeles Angels.

1. GM Billy Eppler

The nickname Moneyball Man Eppler has a ring to it. However, Billy Eppler has been more active than a metal concert in the 1990’s. Wheeling and dealing his way to a defensive lineup, Eppler has shown that he can upgrade this team with wise decisions.

I’ve said on more than one occasion, if Moneyball II is to ever be made, it should be based on this season pending the outcome. If the Angels make some noise and shock the MLB based on their lineup, it will be a huge success.

What’s questionable here is if Eppler is done making roster moves. There is speculation surrounding his intentions concerning the pitching staff and third baseman Yunel Escobar. Eppler has shown that he’ll pull the trigger on a move if he feels we need it. Putting together a winning team is difficult, restructuring a losing team into a contender in one season is challenging. Especially with a limited budget, which is the exact case with Eppler.

2. Garrett Richards.

The ace is back, AL West beware. Garrett Richards missed a large portion of the 2016 season with an elbow injury. He opted for stem-cell therapy rather than TJ surgery. The therapy worked to perfection as Richards will likely be named the Opening Day starter for the second straight season.

With the Jered Weaver era at its end, Richards is the feature to the act of the Angels starting pitching staff. The most interesting thing about Richards this season will be his health. I expect the issue will largely be under a microscope.

Richards is the key to the pitching staff. When he went down last season, the wheels fell off of the Angels rotation. Now, the Angels are healthy. The only two players on the DL are Andrew Heaney and Nick Tropeano. While they aren’t due back until 2018, the Angels should have enough to win games, especially with Richards 100%.

3. The New Editions.

GM Billy Eppler tackled this offseason like he was targeting a rookie quarterback. The Angels have many new editions that will help the bats and stats this season. The Angels brought in Danny Espinosa, Cameron Maybin, and Luis Valbuena to name a few.

These players will help mask the defensive side of the field. They are an unquestionable upgrade from our fielding team last season. They’ll also be a help on the batting side of the ball. These players alone make the Angels better, the Angels could easily go from 74 wins to 90 this season.

Taking a look at the new guys during Spring Training will be a must. The Angels will have to gel defensively in order to be an AL West contender.

4. Albert Pujols.

While there is still some questions surround Albert Pujols’ health for Opening Day, he still is a must watch for the Angels. Pujols is on the verge acquiring one of Major League Baseball’s most coveted milestones, 3,000 hits.

Pujols currently has 2,825 career hits, a mere 175 away from the 3,000 club. He’ll be the second Angel player to join the club with Rod Carew. Last season, Pujols had 159 hits, so it maybe 2018 before we see Pujols hit this milestone.

Seeing Pujols chase 3,000 is another reason to love the Angels. Hopefully, Pujols will be healthy to start the season. If not, expect for Luis Valbuena or C.J. Cron to get some DH time.

1. Mike Trout.

Without question, the number one reason to love the Angels is Mike Trout. The reigning AL MVP will look to get back to the playoffs with an improved team this season. Trout has never tasted a playoff game victory in his tenure as an Angel. So, you know he’s itching to get that first win.

Having a supporting cast is key for Trout and company this season. It would appear that that has finally happened. However, Trout’s dominance is also going to be noticed and highlighted. He also will have a chance to win another MVP award.

Trout is argued as the best player in all of Major League baseball right now. Regardless of how the Angels do, fans will still line up at Angels stadium to watch Mike Trout play.

This article originally appeared on