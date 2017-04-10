Five Closers to Pick Up in Fantasy Baseball Leagues

The 2017 MLB season is in full swing and for some baseball fans, that means fantasy baseball is underway too. Plenty of under-the-radar closers are available and could make an impact for any fantasy roster.

The closers’ role is a risk/reward position in fantasy baseball. A blown save could immediately result in negative points depending on your league’s scoring. On the other hand, a save is a quick way to gain points.

Plenty of dominant closers end up on fantasy teams during league drafts. Closers like Zach Britton, Aroldis Chapman, Craig Kimbrel, Wade Davis, Kenley Jansen and Mark Melancon along with others rarely make it to free agency in fantasy leagues.

Instead of relying on starters to carry a fantasy pitching staff, look for closers who can pitch multiple games in a row. Although starters can rack up points quicker, they can also lose points fast and they only pitch once every five days.

Depending on the league, closers can rack up a save category or they can add valuable points in a head-to-head matchup.

Closers are risky overall in baseball. Besides for guys like Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman and a few select others, closers are hard to rely on for an extended period of time. For fantasy purposes, though, when it is easy to add and drop players, closers can lead to weekly wins and even championships.

In regular fantasy leagues, some underrated closers could still be available. For dynasty leagues, that more than likely isn’t the case. Here are five fantasy closers to pick up if they are still available.

Greg Holland – Rockies – Owned in 68.7 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues

If Greg Holland is available in your fantasy league, pick him up right now. Holland’s looked great in his first four appearances for his new team, the Colorado Rockies. He’s currently four-for-four in save opportunities.

Holland missed the entire 2016 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. Before closing games for the Rockies, Holland was a key piece in the Kansas City Royals’ bullpen. In six seasons, the 31-year-old recorded 145 saves in a Royals’ uniform. He only blew 16 saves in that span.

The right-hander made the All-Star Game in his two best seasons, 2013 and 2014. Holland posted a 1.21 ERA and 1.44 ERA in those two seasons.

Right now, Holland looks to be back to his stellar 2013-14 form. Of course, any pitcher in Colorado poses a risk because of the high altitude. Holland is worth the risk, though.

In four innings with the Rockies, Holland’s faced the minimum (12 batters), allowing just one walk and striking out six batters.

The improved Rockies’ team also can create more save opportunities for Holland. Pick him up before it’s too late.

Brandon Kintzler – Twins – Owned in 30.3 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues

Minnesota Twins’ closer Glen Perkins underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason and is currently on the 60-day DL. Perkins earned All-Star Game appearances in 2013, 2014 and 2015. But due to an injury-plagued 2016 season, Perkins pitched in just two games.

The Twins used Brandon Kintzler in 20 save situations last season. He converted 17 of the 20 opportunities. Flash forward to 2017 and Kintzler remains the closer for Minnesota.

The 32-year-old is a perfect three-for-three in saves so far this season. On Sunday, Kintzler converted a four-out save against the Chicago White Sox. He’s yet to allow a run in his appearances.

Before closing games for the Twins, Kintzler pitched in relief for the Milwaukee Brewers. His best season with the Brewers occurred in 2013. In a career-high 77 innings pitched, he posted career bests in ERA (2.69), FIP (2.54), WHIP (1.065), ERA-plus (144) and strikeouts (58).

In their first six games, the Twins are surprisingly 5-1. If the Twins can continue to win games, Kintzler should get plenty of save opportunities. With 69.7 percent of leagues not owning Kintzler, he’s a great closer to pick up for your fantasy team right now.

Get as many points and saves out of Kintzler as you can right now. When Perkins returns, he might get the closers’ role back or the Twins could use a closer by committee situation.

Cam Bedrosian – Angels – Owned in 48.5 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues

Los Angeles Angels’ reliever and now closer Cam Bedrosian gained his ninth-inning status similarly to how Kintzler gained the closers’ role in Minnesota. A right triceps injury for Huston Street allowed Bedrosian to slide into the Angels’ closer position.

The Angels’ closer had a breakout season in 2016. In 40.1 innings pitched, he owned a 1.12 ERA and struck out 51 batters. He didn’t allow a run in all of June or July (24 appearances). He earned his first career save in 2016 but missed most of August and all of September from surgery on a blood clot in his arm.

So far in 2017, Bedrosian is two-for-two in save attempts. Bedrosian’s struck out five batters and allowed just one hit. On Saturday, Bedrosian pulled off a five-out save against the Seattle Mariners.

Bedrosian is the son of the 1987 NL Cy Young award winner Steve Bedrosian. Steve earned 184 saves in his 14-year career. Steve also started 46 games but pitched a majority of his career out of the pen.

In his Cy Young-winning season, Steve recorded a league-best 40 saves. He also posted a 2.83 ERA, 74 strikeouts and earned his first and only All-Star Game appearance. Steve played for four different teams in his career, including the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins.

Steve’s son possesses plenty of talent and with his abilities, Bedrosian should remain the Angels’ closer even when Street returns.

Raisel Iglesias – Reds – Owned in 80.4 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues

The stock on Rasiel Iglesias continues to rise. If no one owns him in your league, I recommend picking him up.

In his first season with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, Iglesias started 16 of his 18 games pitched. Last season in 37 games pitched, he started in just five of them. This season, Iglesias looks like the Reds’ closer.

In 2016, Iglesias earned eight save opportunities and converted six of them. In 78.1 innings, he posted a 2.53 ERA and 83 strikeouts.

Now in 2017, Iglesias so far is two-for-two in save attempts. Iglesias’ pitched four total innings, including two in a nonsave opportunity, he also has six strikeouts and zero runs allowed.

The downside for Iglesias is that he’s on a weaker Reds’ team. He might not get as many save chances as other closers because the Reds won’t compete in a lot of games. Nevertheless, Iglesias looks ready for a breakout season. He’s one of the few bright spots on the Reds team this season.

The Reds are off to a hot start, though. Even though I don’t expect them to continue with their winning ways, Iglesias might get a lot of opportunities early on.

Tony Watson – Pirates – Owned in 82.3 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues

In his first five seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tony Watson recorded five saves total. Despite always pitching out of relief, Watson never earned the closer’s role. In that span, the Pirates used Joel Hanrahan, Jason Grilli and Mark Melancon as closers.

Once the Pirates traded Mark Melancon to the Washington Nationals in 2016, Watson finally solidified his shot as the team’s closer. Once he took over the role, Watson converted 15 out of 20 save attempts. Now in 2017, the 31-year-old remains the Pirates’ closer.

So far this season, Watson is two-for-two in save attempts. Watson’s pitched in three innings total and has two strikeouts in the young season.

In his career, the lefty owns a 2.54 ERA, a 3.46 FIP, 1.038 WHIP and 347 strikeouts. His best season came in 2014 when he earned an All-Star Game selection. He posted career bests in ERA (1.63), FIP (2.69), ERA-plus (222), strikeouts (81) and K/9 (9.4).

If Watson is still available in your league, I’d pick him up. Not only has he proved to be one of the best pitchers in the Pirates’ pen, but he also has shown durability. Watson’s pitched at least 67 innings in each of the past four seasons.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!