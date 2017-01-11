First Workouts of Spring Training Announced

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced the first Spring Training workout dates. Although they are subject to change, the beginning of the impending baseball season is drawing near.

In the words of poet Hal Borland, “no winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn” and neither does baseball. On January 10, the major leagues officially announced the inaugural workouts of 2017 Spring Training for all 30 clubs. Beginning on February 14, ballplayers will begin to fill up Florida and Arizona to train for the upcoming season. With them a copious amount of fans are set to soak in Spring Training as the forerunner of future excitement.

Heating Up

Although the Chicago Cubs broke their even year magic, the San Francisco Giants added a key piece to contend in 2017. To the relief of their fans, the Giants secured closing pitcher Mark Melancon as a solution to their bullpen troubles. San Francisco is set for potential odd-year magic with a slew of promising youngsters, such as Jarrett Parker and Mac Williamson, who are working for a 2017 roster spot.

Your browser does not support iframes.

In case you missed the playoffs, the Cleveland Indians are scheduled to face the Cubs on February 26 in a World Series rematch. Both clubs begin down their roads to defending their accomplishments. While the Cubs hope to repeat their championship run, the Indians are hoping for another chance as postseason glory.

Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox put everything and everyone on the line to rebuild. What they received in return ignited optimism in Southside Chicago. By parting ways with Chris Sale, the White Sox received a talented group of four prospects, including Yoan Moncada. Already, Moncada is turning heads and gives White Sox fans a reason to cheer.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Will more prospects fill up Chicago’s farm system and join them in Spring Training with the trade for Jose Quintana? Only time will tell.

Age and inexperience had no effect on Corey Seager during his award-winning rookie season last year. His 2016 Rookie of the Year Award appropriately reflects Seager as one the best in the game. Yet, the Los Angeles Dodgers look towards Spring Training as another opportunity to break their pattern of failed postseason runs.

Beaches and Baseball

For those in Red Sox Nation, but hail from Fort Myers, Florida the Boston Red Sox return for a full Spring Training schedule. Starting on February 23, the Red Sox are scheduled for 14 interdivision games, including two against their archrival New York Yankees. Their time in Florida also includes a game against Team USA on March 9.

Although they bid farewell to their beloved David Ortiz (maybe) at the end of 2016, they welcomed Sale to their starting rotation. Despite giving up a number of baseball’s top prospects, Red Sox fans are excited to see Sale in their uniform this spring.

Your browser does not support iframes.

On February 28 and March 21, the Red Sox will face the freshly-rebuilt Yankees. They scored four prospects in return for flame-throwing closer Aroldis Chapman in 2016, only to resign him earlier this offseason. With Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres expected to appear on their Spring Training roster, the future of Yankee baseball is bright.

Following along with many other clubs, the Atlanta Braves look to show their rebuilding progress in Kissimmee, Florida this spring. Along with their ballpark upgrade, the Braves boosted their roster with a number of veteran ballplayers to lead their youth. With the experience of Bartolo Colon and R.A. Dickey in their rotation and the endless potential of Dansby Swanson, the Braves are on the brink of a new era of Atlanta baseball.

“I really expect a magical year out of those guys,” Darling said (per NJ.com ). “We haven’t seen the full effect of five studs going out there every fifth day and doing their thing.”

After spending nine seasons with the New York Mets, retired pitcher and SNY analyst Ron Darling sees only great things in the team’s future. Featuring the best rotation in baseball (when healthy), Darling predicts a historic season for the Mets. With Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz coming off injuries, they looked to rejoining Noah Syndergaard. When healthy, they are the essence of what the best rotation in baseball should look like. Needless to say, their fans are excited to see them return in Spring Training and possibly catch a glimpse of Tim Tebow.

This article originally appeared on