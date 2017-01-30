Fantasy Baseball: CttP Fantasy Draft Rounds 1-10
This season, the staff here at Call to the Pen are orchestrating our very own fantasy baseball league. Our league is considered a dynasty league, a fantasy roster that carries over the off-season. With so many baseball driven minds, this should be interesting.
Fantasy baseball is an interesting game, and it is even more interesting here at Call to the Pen. Our very own Benjamin Chase created this league, and with a league of 16 teams it will be fun. The varying strategies of the league have been interesting, and quite frankly it should be very competitive. I was blessed with the opportunity to get the first overall pick, so I was graced with Mike Trout‘s abilities. The team list reads as following:
Elysian Fields – Benjamin Chase
Backdoor Sliders – Matt Weyrich
Bum Dingers – Jason Burke
Marty Bergen‘s Axe – David Hill
MoneyBallz – Ehsan
New Team 3 – Jason Evans
Parch Players – Michael Parchinsky
Pitch Slap – Brendan Dlubala
Reedies – Jason Reed
San Mateo Padres – Simon Rose
Team Fustor – Nick Fustor
Team Haswell – Keven Haswell
Team Koonce – Jason Koonce
Team Mayer – Josh Mayer
Teach Schmid – Andrew Schmid
The Freak Show – Adam Labakin
As for scoring, our league is based on the rotisserie scoring system. It is a 5×5 rotisserie to be exact, so at the end of the season teams are ranked in five pitching and hitting categories. Those categories are runs, home runs, runs batted in, stolen bases, and batting average for hitting. For pitching, the stats are wins, strike outs, saves, ERA, and WHIP.
How the scoring actually works, the scoring is based on where you place. So the first place team in a stat gets the most points, and then second gets one less, and so on. Then at the end of the season all the points are tallied up. So with everything laid out, let’s take a look at the first two rounds.
Rounds 1 and 2:
1: Reedies: Mike Trout
2: Pitch Slap: Mookie Betts
3: Bum Dingers: Manny Machado
4: Team Mayer: Kris Bryant
5: The Freak Show: Jose Altuve
6: Elysian Fields: Clayton Kershaw
7: MoneyBallz: Bryce Harper
8: Marty Bergen‘s Axe: Madison Bumgarner
9: Team Haswell: Nolan Arenado
10: Parch Players: Max Scherzer
11: Team Koonce: Corey Seager
12: New Team 3: Carlos Correa
13: Backdoor Sliders: Paul Goldschmidt
14: Team Schmid: Anthony Rizzo
15: Team Fustor: Josh Donaldson
16: San Mateo Padres: Noah Syndergaard
17: San Mateto Padres: Chris Sale
18: Team Fustor: Trea Turner
19: Team Schmid: Corey Kluber
20: Backdoor Sliders: Charlie Blackmon
21: New Team 3: Freddie Freeman
22: Team Koonce: Wil Myers
23: Parch Players: Zach Britton
24: Team Haswell: Edwin Encarnacion
25: Marty Bergen‘s Axe: Xander Bogaerts
26: MoneyBallz: Jonathan Villar
27: Elysian Fields: Starling Marte
28: The Freak Show: Miguel Cabrera
29: Team Mayer: Trevor Story
30: Bum Dingers: George Springer
31: Pitch Slap: Francisco Lindor
32: Reedies: Brian Dozier
As you can see, the draft order we selected was a snake style of draft. Being the first overall pick, I was especially excited to be able to pick up Mike Trout for my team. However, I was sort of bummed that I had to wait until pick 32, then picking up Brian Dozier. But hey, that is how the cookie crumbles sometimes.
As for the selections, they were pretty standard in terms of who went at what pick. Two picks that I wish I was able to pick up were Simon Rose’s (San Mateo Padres) 16th and 17th overall picks. In these selections, as you can see, he picked up two aces in Noah Syndergaard and Chris Sale. That is already a dominant start to his pitching rotation. When asked about it, Simon recalled that he was “happy to get them at #16 and #17.” This is because heading into this draft, they were ranked 8th and 12th respectively.
However, Simon did mention he was on the edge of the fence in selecting Chris Sale. He was considering good bats to take, (Buster Posey, Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, and Francisco Lindor to be exact. Instead, he went with Sale, and all of those bats were taken by his next pick.
The only real shocker to me personally would be Trevor Story selected 29th by Josh Mayer. It is not a knock on Josh, in that situation I would have likely taken Lindor over the Colorado shortstop.
Rounds 3 and 4:
33: Reedies: Jake Arrieta
34:Pitch Slap: Buster Posey
35: Bum Dingers: Gary Sanchez
36: Team Mayer: Giancarlo Stanton
37: The Freak Show: Robinson Cano
38: Elysian Fields: Jon Lester
39: MoneyBallz: Rougned Odor
40: Marty Bergen’s Axe: Stephen Strasburg
41: Team Haswell: A.J. Pollock
42: Parch Players: Daniel Murphy
43: Team Koonce: Joey Votto
44: New Team 3: Yu Darvish
45: Backdoor Sliders: Jean Segura
46: Team Schmid: Carlos Carrasco
47: Team Fustor: David Price
48: San Mateo Padres: Aaron Sanchez
49: San Mateto Padres: Dansby Swanson
50: Team Fustor: Christian Yelich
51: Team Schmid: Aroldis Chapman
52: Backdoor Sliders: Justin Verlander
53: New Team 3: Kyle Schwarber
54: Team Koonce: Kenley Jansen
55: Parch Players: Jonathan Lucroy
56: Team Haswell: Nelson Cruz
57: Marty Bergen’s Axe: Chris Archer
58: MoneyBallz: Kyle Seager
59: Elysian Fields: Alex Bregman
60: The Freak Show: Johnny Cueto
61: Team Mayer: David Dahl
62: Bum Dingers: Andrew Benintendi
63: Pitch Slap: Jose Abreu
64: Reedies: Justin Turner
I was very happy to be able to pick up Jake Arrieta with the 33rd overall pick. He may have taken a slight dip least season, but he is still a stellar option and a true ace atop my line up. Bias had me take Justin Turner 64th overall, which admittedly was probably a bad choice. Overall, there was some good selections in these two rounds.
Two picks in particular was David Hill‘s (Marty Bergen’s Axe) two selections of pitchers. As you may recall, Dave took Madison Bumgarner already with his first round pick. That gives David Bumgarner, Strasburg, and Archer all atop his rotation. This was very intentional, as David’s strategy was to load up on top of the rotation arms. David claimed ” I just need to have a middle of the pack offense if I dominate the pitching categories.”
What David is saying is pretty true, he has a point where after the fifth round most of the batters kind of blend together. Sure, he may be missing out on a superstar bat, but once you get out of the first few rounds, many of your options seem similar.
Dave will be battling with Simon however for pitching dominance. After picking up Chris Sale and Noah Syndergaard the first two rounds, Simon continued by picking up Aaron Sanchez. Those two staffs will likely be at the forefront of our league.
Rounds 5 and 6:
65: Reedies: Julio Teheran
66: Pitch Slap: J.D. Martinez
67: Bum Dingers: Julio Urias
68: Team Mayer: Jason Kipnis
69: The Freak Show: Ryan Braun
70: Elysian Fields: Byron Buxton
71: MoneyBallz: Hanley Ramirez
72: Marty Bergen’s Axe: Craig Kimbrel
73: Team Haswell: Dee Gordon
74: Parch Players: Yoenis Cespedes
75: Team Koonce: Roberto Osuna
76: New Team 3: Jacob deGrom
77: Backdoor Sliders: Billy Hamilton
78: Team Schmid: Obudel Herrera
79: Team Fustor: Andrew McCutchen
80: San Mateo Padres: Yoan Moncada
81: San Mateto Padres: Carlos Martinez
82: Team Fustor: Eric Hosmer
83: Team Schmid: Gregory Polanco
84: Backdoor Sliders: Jose Quintana
85: New Team 3: Willson Contreras
86: Team Koonce: Andrew Miller
87: Parch Players: Kyle Hendricks
88: Team Haswell: Carlos Gonzalez
89: Marty Bergen’s Axe: Anthony Rendon
90: MoneyBallz: Addison Russell
91: Elysian Fields: Matt Carpenter
92: The Freak Show: Ian Kinsler
93: Team Mayer: Ian Desmond
94: Bum Dingers: Alex Reyes
95: Pitch Slap: Todd Frazier
96: Reedies: Michael Fulmer
In these two rounds, as you can see, I managed to pick up two good young pitching options for the team. Behind Arrieta will be Braves ace Julio Teheran, and Tigers rookie Michael Fulmer. Both have very promising futures, as Fulmer just won the American League Rookie of the Year. Having those two arms slotted behind Arrieta is a great start to a solid rotation.
As for the rest of the picks, I wanted to highlight “New Team 3″s picks. This team is directed by a CttP expert, Jason Evans. Jason picked up two young guys, deGrom and Contreras, and if you look at past picks they fit a certain trend. Jason has selected Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman, Yu Darvish, and Kyle Schwarber as well.
Jason cited that his strategy was to not draft a single player over the age of thirty. With Darvish being the oldest, clocking in at a ripe age of 30, Jason has succeeded in his goals. Most of these guys are very young and promising as well, Correa, Freeman, and Schwarber stick out exceptionally well as a solid core to a great fantasy team.
The biggest surprise here to me was seeing Todd Frazier drop to the 95th overall pick. Looking back at it, part of me wishes I would have picked up Frazier to serve as a utility or corner infield role.
Rounds 7 and 8:
97: Reedies: Jose Ramirez
98: Pitch Slap: Gerrit Cole
99: Bum Dingers: Lance McCullers
100: Team Mayer: Maikel Franco
101: The Freak Show: Adrian Beltre
102: Elysian Fields: Edwin Diaz
103: MoneyBallz: Javier Baez
104: Marty Bergen’s Axe: Wade Davis
105: Team Haswell: Rick Porcello
106: Parch Players: Chris Davis
107: Team Koonce: Cole Hamels
108: New Team 3: Stephen Piscotty
109: Backdoor Sliders: Mark Melancon
110: Team Schmid: Cody Allen
111: Team Fustor: Miguel Sano
112: San Mateo Padres: Seung-Hwan Oh
113: San Mateto Padres: Adam Eaton
114: Team Fustor: Aledmys Diaz
115: Team Schmid: Danny Salazar
116: Backdoor Sliders: Troy Tulowitzki
117: New Team 3: Jeurys Familia
118: Team Koonce: DJ LeMahieu
119: Parch Players: Jackie Bradley Jr.
120: Team Haswell: Mark Trumbo
121: Marty Bergen’s Axe: Masahiro Tanaka
122: MoneyBallz: J.T. Realmuto
123: Elysian Fields: Danny Duffy
124: The Freak Show: Justin Upton
125: Team Mayer: Jose Peraza
126: Bum Dingers: Ken Giles
127: Pitch Slap: Vince Velasquez
128: Reedies: Felix Hernandez
I know he had a down season last year and was hit with the injury bug, but seeing King Felix drop to the 128th pick bewildered me. My intents were to select J.T. Realmuto, but he was taken six picks prior. I had no real game plan outside of that yet, as I did not want to waste that pick on someone I could pick up later. Then, I saw Hernandez still available, and I considered it a steal.
As for the player pictured on the slide, for those of you that don’t know that is Edwin Diaz. Diaz was an electric rookie reliever last season. Diaz managed a 2.79 ERA in 51.2 innings pitched out of the bullpen. He was assigned the closer role to begin August and picked up 18 saves with a total of 88 strike outs.
The owner that picked him up was the leagues commissioner Benjamin Chase. Ben stated that he had stuck to his original game plan the entire draft, up until Diaz’s selection. Adrian Beltre was originally Ben’s next choice, and when he was taken the next man on the list was Seung-Hwan Oh. Ben made the switch, selecting Diaz over Oh because of Diaz’ “age and dynamic stuff in the Seattle pen.”
I think a huge steal in these rounds was Lance McCullers falling to 99th overall in the draft. McCullers has been good in his young career, and at 23 he is only posed to get better. That may be a popular trade target as McCullers performs throughout the season.
Rounds 9 and 10:
129: Reedies: Lorenzo Cain
130: Pitch Slap: Sonny Gray
131: Bum Dingers: Keon Broxton
132: Team Mayer: Zack Greinke
133: The Freak Show: Evan Longoria
134: Elysian Fields: Adam Jones
135: MoneyBallz: Marcell Ozuna
136: Marty Bergen’s Axe: Dellin Betances
137: Team Haswell: Khris Davis
138: Parch Players: Yangervis Solarte
139: Team Koonce: Kenta Maeda
140: New Team 3: Kelvin Herrera
141: Backdoor Sliders: Tanner Roark
142: Team Schmid: Salvador Perez
143: Team Fustor: Dallas Keuchel
144: San Mateo Padres: Sam Dyson
145: San Mateto Padres: Jose Bautista
146: Team Fustor: Dustin Pedroia
147: Team Schmid: Brad Miller
148: Backdoor Sliders: Adrian Gonzalez
149: New Team 3: A.J. Ramos
150: Team Koonce: Jake Lamb
151: Parch Players: Alex Colome
152: Team Haswell: Eduardo Nunez
153: Marty Bergen’s Axe: Raisel Iglesias
154: MoneyBallz: Aaron Nola
155: Elysian Fields: Matt Moore
156: The Freak Show: Matt Kemp
157: Team Mayer: Carlos Santana
158: Bum Dingers: Greg Holland
159: Pitch Slap: Evan Gattis
160: Reedies: Tony Watson
Taking Lorenzo Cain was more of a risk than anything, as he has potential to be a superstar. Injury did plague him last season, however Cain still shows the potential to be a .300, 20 home run, 30 stolen bases kind of player. On a dry Kansas City Royals squad however, the production can either sky-rocket or lack. Then, I selected Tony Watson 160th overall. My original choice was A.J. Ramos, but he was taken 149th. I have some risks so far on my team, however if they pay out it can be great.
One team that is in a weird position is Adam Tabakin’s “The Freak Show”. Adam’s team was originally owned by another owner, who failed to make a single selection in the draft process. That led to the first 11 rounds being auto picked for the new owner, Adam. In the first ten rounds, Adam was selected nine hitters and one pitcher (Johnny Cueto).
While Cueto is great, having only one arm after ten rounds can be a bit concerning. However, Adam stated his selection process may not have been much different. While he necessarily wouldn’t have selected the same guys, he stated he would have avoided picking too many pitchers as “[He] feels starting pitchers went off the board way too early.”
Overall, the first ten rounds of Call to the Pen’s fantasy baseball draft have been interesting. I know personally I am looking to make some impact trades, and I am sure many others are as well. Sound off in the comments on who you think has the best squad so far, who got the best steals, and who you are surprised isn’t drafted yet.