Eric Thames drug-tested again after bashing 11th homer, welcomes more tests

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Eric Thames set a franchise record with his 11th home run in April, then was drug-tested after the 9–1 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park.

He told reporters that he welcomed further testing if needed.

“If people keep thinking I’m on stuff, I’ll be here every day,” Thames said after the game. “I have a lot of blood and urine.”

Watch Thames’ interaction with reporters below:

Eric Thames was drug tested again tonight. "If people keep thinking I'm on stuff, I'll be here every day. I have a lot of blood and urine." pic.twitter.com/De1smFWVj7 — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) April 26, 2017

Earlier this month, the Chicago Cubs right-hander John Lackey surrendered a home run to Thames. After the game, he said: “You watch film on recent stuff and try to figure out a way, you know, to get him out. But I mean, really even the homer hit the other way, I mean, you don’t see that happen here very often. That’s kind of one of those things that makes you scratch your head.”

• Eric Thames is a legend in Korea, now he’s restarting his career with the Brewers

Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio picked up on Lackey’s comments on a radio show regarding Thames and the inability to get him out.

“You start thinking about Ken Griffey Jr. and Manny Ramirez when he went to the Dodgers, Barry Bonds-ish — you’re talking about some of the greatest players to ever play this game,” Bosio said. “So, yeah, it’s probably a head-scratcher because nobody knows who this guy is. And [since] he was here before, his body has changed.”

Thames hit .348 with 124 home runs, 379 RBI in 388 games in South Korea. He signed a three-year deal worth $16 million in November.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!