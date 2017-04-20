Watch: Brewers’ Eric Thames hits seventh homer in eight games

Brewers first baseman Eric Thames is now certifiably on fire, blasting his seventh home run in eight games on Thursday, and eighth of the season.

Thames’ ascent is one of the more remarkable stories in recent memory, after he dominated in Korea for several years and returned to MLB this season and began mashing out of the gate. He leads the league in home runs. Here is the most recent one.

It’s a completely absurd opposite field shot off Carlos Martinez.

His name is Eric Thames. pic.twitter.com/Wkb8tevJPL — MLB (@MLB) April 21, 2017

And here is the Korean call, which is also great.

Korean call (MBC Sports+) of Eric Thames' 8th HR of the year. You know you wanna hear it. #Brewers pic.twitter.com/Qp4smMWKXo — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) April 21, 2017

Wow is right.

