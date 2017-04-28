Dyson back in Rangers bullpen, no longer closing after DL

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Sam Dyson is back in the Texas Rangers bullpen for the first time since losing his closer role and going on the disabled list.

Dyson was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list before Friday night’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers optioned right-hander Anthony Bass to Triple-A Round Rock. Catcher Brett Nicholas was also reinstated from the DL and optioned to Round Rock, where right-hander A.J. Griffin was sent to start Friday night on an injury rehab assignment.

Dyson is 0-3 with a 27.00 ERA in six appearances this season for Texas, and has blown all three save opportunities. The right-hander bruised his right hand when giving up two runs in the ninth inning of an 8-7 loss at Seattle on April 16.

Griffin (2-0, 4.11) had gout in his left ankle.

