Donaldson likely out as slumping Jays host Orioles (Apr 14, 2017)

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays finally pushed across a run in the sixth inning Thursday night, ending a string of 18 scoreless innings.

However, it was the only run the Blue Jays scored in a 2-1 defeat to the Baltimore Orioles, Toronto’s sixth consecutive loss. The Blue Jays dropped to 1-8 on the season.

To make matters worse, Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson left in the sixth inning after aggravating a calf injury while running out an RBI double.

It appears doubtful that Donaldson will be able to play Friday in the second game of a four-game series against the Orioles at the Rogers Centre.

“They’re battling, something has to give,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said of his players. “Something will give soon.”

The Orioles, meanwhile, have won all three of their meetings against the Blue Jays this season. The first two were at Camden Yards. Baltimore (6-2) is atop the American League East in the early going.

The Blue Jays have five losses by one run this season, and seven of their eight defeats were by three or fewer runs.

Toronto will start Aaron Sanchez (0-0, 1.29 ERA), who led the American League with a 3.00 ERA in 2016, against Baltimore left-hander Wade Miley (0-0, 0.00) on Friday.

The Blue Jays are 0-8 against right-handed starters this season, so their predominately right-handed lineup could be happy to see a left-hander.

Miley will make his second start of the season. He allowed one hit over five scoreless innings but walked seven in a no-decision against the New York Yankees on Sunday. Miley is 1-4 with a 5.57 ERA in six career starts against the Blue Jays.

Sanchez allowed one run in seven innings Saturday in a no-decision against the Tampa Bay Rays. He gave up four hits and three walks while striking out six in a game Toronto lost 3-2. The 24-year-old, who will be making his second start of the season, is 5-2 with a 3.88 ERA in 13 career outings (eight starts) against the Orioles.

As for Donaldson, the Blue Jays must wonder how long they could be without the 2015 American League MVP, who missed a large part of spring training because of the right calf strain. His latest injury will be evaluated Friday.

“It’s the same calf, we’ll have a little bit better idea tomorrow,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said after the game Thursday “There’s always a concern. It’s basically the same injury, but until tomorrow, when he sleeps on it overnight, that’s when we’ll have a better idea.”

Donaldson left the game Sunday at Tampa Bay when the calf tightened on him in the sixth inning. There was a day off for Toronto on Monday, and Donaldson was restricted to pinch-hitting on Tuesday before returning as the designated hitter Wednesday and Thursday.

“It’s tough,” Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin said. “He’s a pro. He’s the kind of guy who can be a catalyst for us when he’s playing. He brings a lot of energy and he does damage when he’s playing. He’s one of the best offensive players in the league.

“I just see how he works, how he prepares, before he’s in the lineup or on the field. He works tremendously hard. … It’s definitely tough to see him limp off the field like that. Hopefully, it’s not something too severe.”

