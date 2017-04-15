Dodgers unveil Jackie Robinson statue on 70th anniversary of MLB debut

Major League Baseball and the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s debut in the major leagues by unveiling a statue to honor the memory of the legend.

Check it out as the team shows the work of art that features the icon sliding.

The Dodgers unveil the Jackie Robinson statue. pic.twitter.com/PBUCapOJiR — Doug Padilla (@DougPadilla) April 15, 2017

Another Dodger icon, Vin Scully, was present along with Robinson’s widow, Rachel.

Vin Scully shares a story about ice skating with Jackie Robinson and Rachel Robinson, who was 7 months pregnant. pic.twitter.com/j0Uz82d1nf — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) April 15, 2017

Major League Baseball celebrates the day Robinson broke the color line by having every player wear No. 42. Robinson’s jersey number is retired throughout the game.

Roberts: When I put this uniform on at my locker and you see 42 staring you in the face, it's humbling. It's emotional. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) April 15, 2017

Others tweeted their appreciation of what Robinson meant to the game and world.

