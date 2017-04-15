Dodgers unveil Jackie Robinson statue on 70th anniversary of MLB debut

MLB Photos via Getty Images

Major League Baseball and the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s debut in the major leagues by unveiling a statue to honor the memory of the legend.

Check it out as the team shows the work of art that features the icon sliding.

Another Dodger icon, Vin Scully, was present along with Robinson’s widow, Rachel.

Major League Baseball celebrates the day Robinson broke the color line by having every player wear No. 42. Robinson’s jersey number is retired throughout the game.

Others tweeted their appreciation of what Robinson meant to the game and world.

041515-MLB-Jackie-Robinson-Day-CH-G10

42

gallery: 42 photos: Celebrating Jackie Robinson 68 years after his MLB debut

Tom Szczerbowski | Getty Images

 

 

