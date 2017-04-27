Dodgers LHP Urias set for season debut vs. Giants (Apr 27, 2017)

SAN FRANCISCO — Left-hander Julio Urias will make his long-awaited season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers when he faces the San Francisco Giants and lefty Matt Moore on Thursday afternoon at AT&T Park.

The 20-year-old Urias, who will be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City, went 5-2 with a 3.39 ERA last season in 18 appearances for the Dodgers, including 15 starts. He struck out 84 in 77.0 innings of work.

This year, the Dodgers decided to keep him off their Opening Day roster and limit his innings throughout most of the season’s first month so he wouldd have more pitches left for the stretch run and, they hope, the postseason. He began the year at extended spring training then threw 14 innings over three starts for Oklahoma City.

“To finally get him here and the vision of having Julio part of our rotation and now moving forward and having that consistency, I think that’s really exciting for us,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before his team’s 4-3, 10-inning loss to the Giants on Wednesday night. “Yeah, you lose Julio and you lose Rich (Hill 3/4. It’s been kind of patchwork. But to be where we’re at, I know we’re fine, and now to get Julio back and get him going tomorrow and into the mix, I think we’re in a pretty good place.”

Urias is 0-1 with a 3.68 ERA in two career games, including one start, against the Giants. He has eight strikeouts and one walk over 7 1/3 innings vs. San Francisco. This will be like Opening Day for Urias, but Roberts said he doesn’t expect the lefty to have trouble controlling his emotions.

“This young man, I don’t think that emotions really come into play,” Roberts said. “I think they do in some capacity for everyone, but last year (he made) his debut in Chicago then he goes to New York, then he’s pitching in postseason games. Yeah, his Opening Day is at AT&T Park, day game against the Giants, but he just wants to pitch.”

Moore is trying to get untracked after a rough start to the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.87 ERA in four starts and has lost back-to-back games, both to Colorado. In his most recent outing, Moore gave up nine hits and six runs over four innings in a 12-3 loss to the Rockies on Saturday.

Moore’s best start to date came on April 10, when he held the Arizona Diamondbacks to one run on three hits over eight innings in a 4-1 victory. He struck out five and walked one.

What is Giants manager Bruce Bochy hoping to see from Moore?

“Same thing I always say. Go out and be yourself and throw a quality start and give us a chance to win a ballgame,” Bochy said. “That’s never going to change with that answer. I don’t want him to start putting pressure on himself. It’s early. A lot of pitchers have had hiccups at Coors Field. He’s going to be fine.”

Last year, Moore went 6-5 with a 4.08 ERA after coming to the Giants from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade. He is 3-2 with a 4.40 ERA in five career starts against the Dodgers.

The Giants made a handful of transactions Wednesday, giving their roster a new look, at least for a few days.

Center fielder Denard Span (sprained right shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, and shortstop Brandon Crawford went on bereavement leave to attend the funeral of his sister-in-law.

The Giants purchased the contract of first baseman/outfielder Michael Morse from Triple-A Sacramento and called up infielder Kelby Tomlinson from Sacramento. Tomlinson will start at second base on Thursday, and Morse likely will be used off the bench.

In his first at-bat for the Giants this season, Morse belted a pinch-hit, game-tying solo home run in the eighth inning on Wednesday night.

Hours before his heroics, Morse said he hoped he could give the Giants an emotional boost.

“I always believe, man, if you have fun, no matter what, good things are going to happen,” Morse said. “If there’s one thing I can bring here is a little fun, a little excitement, a little relaxed atmosphere and get that Giant feeling back.”

Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, who has been dealing with a sore right elbow, will get at least most of the day off Thursday, with Scott Van Slyke starting at first base.

“I think for us to build some off-days in there for him I think is helping the (healing) process,” Roberts said of Gonzalez. “But I see his swing coming along. Even in batting practice, the ball’s jumping off and the trajectory’s better than it’s been. I think the elbow’s better.”

