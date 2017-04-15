Dodgers History: Jackie Robinson’s Five Greatest Moments

On this day in 1947, Jackie Robinson made his Major League debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers, shattering the MLB color barrier. On the 70th anniversary of his debut, let us look back at his five greatest moments in his career.

Jackie Robinson was one of the players who transcended baseball. The Brooklyn Dodgers infielder was an inspiration for an entire generation, ending the color barrier in Major League Baseball and showing the black players could be just as good, if not better, than their white counterparts. Such luminaries as Martin Luther King Jr. considered Robinson an icon, as he helped motivate the civil rights activist to change the course of history in this country.

Robinson found success early, opening the floodgates as Major League teams began to scour the Negro Leagues for talent. Larry Doby became the first black player in the American League, integrating the Cleveland Indians. Soon, most of the teams around the game had integrated, realizing that they were only hurting themselves by ignoring such talented players.

Even though he passed away in 1972, Robinson’s legacy is still felt. His number 42 became the first, and thus far only, number retired throughout the game. The Rookie of the Year award was named in his honor (more on this in a bit). He still inspires those who fight against prejudice and injustice around the globe, remembered for his quiet dignity and grace under fire.

And so, on the 70th anniversary of his debut with the Dodgers, let us look back at those great moments in Jackie Robinson’s career.

The color barrier finally falls

It is a common misconception that Jackie Robinson was the first black player in MLB history. However, that honor belongs to Fleet Walker, who was later joined by his brother, Welday Walker, on the 1884 Toledo Blue Stockings. Even before the two brothers, Bill White played a single game at first for the Providence Grays in 1879, potentially becoming the first black player in the history of the game.

However, by the time that Branch Rickey signed Robinson, it had been several generations since the Walkers played. In fact, Robinson even had a tryout with the Giants several years before, but was not signed due to the color of his skin. Rickey had Robinson spent the 1946 campaign in Montreal, where he became a beloved figure en route to winning the 1946 International League MVP award.

It was obvious that Robinson belonged at the Major League level. Rickey could no longer keep him out of the spotlight, naming him the starting first baseman for the team prior to the 1947 campaign. When word broke that Robinson would be on the team, several Dodgers players threatened to strike unless Robinson was let go. Fortunately, Robinson had a powerful ally in manager Leo Durocher, who ended that potential mutiny quickly, while ensuring that his future star kept his place.

On this day in 1947, Robinson made his Major League debut. It was not exactly earth shattering, as he was 0-3 with a run scored, but history had been made. Robinson broke the color barrier, and in doing so, ended 63 years of segregation.

Robinson became an inspiration instantly, but that was only the beginning of his journey in the Majors.

Robinson wins Rookie of the Year

Technically, some form of the Rookie of the Year award has existed since 1940, when the Chicago chapter of the BBWAA selected their choice of the top rookie in the game. This award was considered unofficial, but the idea stuck, with Major League Baseball creating their own award beginning in 1947.

As it turns out, the timing was perfect for Robinson. Despite the turmoil and taunting that he received, in large part because the fiery Leo Durocher, who was a strong presence and could have shielded Robinson, had been suspended, Robinson persevered. In fact, he proved his greatness in that first season.

On the year, the Dodgers first baseman produced a solid .297/.383/.427 batting line, hitting 31 doubles and 12 homers. Robinson led the National League with 29 steals and 28 sacrifice bunts, showing his all around ability in the batter’s box. He was also solid defensively, finishing third in both assists and putouts at first.

While Robinson was a worthy recipient of the award for his value on the diamond, his influence throughout the game was also striking. Larry Doby was in the Majors within three months of Robinson’s debut, and other Negro League players were quickly added by other teams. Robinson had proven their value, easily winning the award and finishing fifth in the MVP vote.

It would be difficult to have a better first year than Jackie Robinson had for the Dodger, especially given the circumstances. But he was far from a one year wonder.

Jackie Robinson wins 1949 National League MVP award

For as good of a career as Jackie Robinson had with the Dodgers, he was at his best during the 1949 campaign.

Despite having established himself at the Major League level, Robinson was still looking to prove himself to everyone around. His competitive nature was legendary, helping to quickly make Robinson a favorite of manager Leo Durocher. It was that fire and drive that led to Robinson’s best year in the Majors.

In 1949, if there were any questions remaining about his place in the game, Jackie Robinson silenced them. He made his first All Star Game that year, but that was just the beginning. Overall, he produced a .342/.432/.528 batting line, leading the NL in batting average and with his 37 steals. Robinson set career highs with 203 hits, 122 runs, 12 triples, and 124 RBI. He proved that he could be the perfect hitter, regardless of his place in the lineup.

In recognition of his incredible performance, Robinson earned the NL MVP award, edging out Cardinals teammates Stan Musial and Enos Slaughter. He earned 12 of the 24 first place votes, with Dodgers teammates Pee Wee Reese and Carl Furillo also earning two first place votes a piece. Nonetheless, despite how good those Dodgers teams were, it was Robinson who truly led the way that year.

Although he would never have another season at the same caliber, Jackie Robinson cemented his place as a star. No one would question the Dodgers infielder’s talent again.

Dodgers win the World Series

During Robinson’s first eight years in the Majors, they won four National League pennants. However, they were stymied in their quest to win the World Series by the cross town New York Yankees. In the midst of their second dynasty, the Yankees were a constant thorn in the Dodgers side, leading to the cry of “Wait ’til next year!”

In 1955, next year finally came. That did not appear to be the case at the start of the series, as the Yankees took the first two games at home, sending the Dodgers to Ebbets Field in a deep hole. It seemed as though nothing would change this year either, and next year would have to be 1956.

Then, the Dodgers caught fire. They won the next three games at home, and were one game away from the title. The Yankees won Game Six behind a stellar performance from Whitey Ford, setting the stage for Game Seven. This time, Johnny Podres shut down the Yankees offense, firing an eight hit shutout as Brooklyn finally got over the hump.

Robinson struggled during the series, posting a .182/.250/.318 batting line, and not getting in the game in the deciding game. And yet, he still marked off one more box in his list, being a key part of the Dodgers team that brought their first ever championship home.

Although the Dodgers lost the rematch the following year, they still had that title. No one could ever take that one away.

Jackie Robinson gets enshrined in Cooperstown

In 1962, it was Jackie Robinson’s turn to appear on the Hall of Fame ballot. He had retired after the 1956 season, having found lucrative offers outside of baseball that captured his attention. As the requisite six years had passed, it was time to judge Robinson’s career as to whether or not it was worthy of immortality.

Robinson faced a stacked ballot. In the days before there were limitations as to how many players that could be nominated, he was listed along with 78 other players. Of those players, 40 would end up making the Hall of Fame. It was quite the company that the Dodgers star was going up against.

And yet, Robinson’s production, along with his contributions to the history of the game, were more than enough to lead to his induction. He earned 77.5% of the vote, joining Bob Feller as the two players to be voted in. Edd Roush and Bill McKenchie were also inducted, voted in by the Veteran’s Committee.

Robinson’s career was certainly worthy of enshrinement. In his decade in the Majors, he produced a lifetime .311/.409/.474 batting line, hitting 137 homers and stealing 197 bases. He was excellent at getting on base, drawing 740 walks against 291 strikeouts in 5804 plate appearances. That ability to get on base and excellent speed led to Robinson scoring 100 or more runs six times. He also stole home 19 times in his career, an unofficial record for the MLB after 1920.

Unlike some of the long winded speeches that have been made throughout history, Robinson kept his short and sweet. His speech lasted for less than three minutes, and even then, he apologized for how long it lasted. In reality, he could have talked a lot longer; he had earned that right with everything he went through to reach that spot.

Today, we celebrate the memory of Jackie Robinson reintegrating the game and shattering the color barrier. Let us never forget the hope and inspiration he brought to a troubled nation.

