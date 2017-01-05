Dodgers History: Jackie Robinson Retires After Trade to Giants

Jackie Robinson was one of the more iconic figures in Dodgers history. On this day in 1957, after being traded to the Giants the month before, he decided to retire.

It is easy to say that Jackie Robinson may be the most important player in Dodgers history, if not in the history of baseball. He shattered the color barrier, and along the way, became a star in Brooklyn. A six time All Star, he won the first Rookie of the Year award, and was the National League MVP in 1949. His production helped the Dodgers win six National League titles and the 1955 World Series.

However, at 37 years old following the 1956 season, Robinson was a shadow of his former self. His .275/.382/.412 batting line was the second worst of his career, surpassing only his production the previous season. Likewise, the Dodgers had problems trying to find a way to get him on the field, playing him at four different positions that year.

In December, Robinson was traded to the crosstown Giants in exchange for pitcher Dick Littlefield. The Giants were eager to have Robinson on board, with Willie Mays looking forward to working with the legendary player, and team owner Horace Stoneham was willing to renegotiate his contract to bring him in. The Dodgers themselves did not want to part ways with Robinson, and only did so at the urging of team owner Walter O’Malley, who had a contentious relationship with Robinson.

However, Robinson would never play a game for the Giants. He had already decided to retire after the season, realizing that, at his age, his long term security in baseball was non-existent. On this day in 1957, Robinson announced his decision to walk away from the game, as the trade with the Giants was voided.

Based on the timing, it was easy to come to the conclusion that he simply did not want to switch teams. That was not the case, as Robinson simply decided to pursue other business opportunities. There are even pictures of him and his family was Giants merchandise, and Robinson personally wrote a letter to Stoneham to explain his decision.

These explanations certainly rang true when Robinson was announced as the new Vice-President of Chock Full o’ Nuts coffee. There, he had the security he desired, being able to provide for his family and to be able to be there for his young son. And while Robinson would have liked to beat Brooklyn in a Giants uniform, those familial considerations, as well as concerns for his future, won out.

We think of Jackie Robinson as a Dodgers icon, but he was almost a mentor and father figure on the crosstown Giants. Had he not retired, it would have added another chapter to his legacy.

This article originally appeared on