Dodgers’ Farm System Can Be Used to Build Dynasty

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be the next baseball dynasty. The Dodgers have one of the best farm systems in baseball, and are still one of the best teams competitively right now.

According to multiple sources, the Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the top five farm systems in baseball. The richness in youth includes Corey Seager, Julio Urias, Joc Pederson, Andrew Toles, and Jose De Leon. These are only the ones that have surfaced to the big leagues. They still have Cody Bellinger, Alex Verdugo, Willie Calhoun, Yadier Alvarez, and Yusniel Diaz waiting in the ranks. The quintet belong in the top 100 prospects according to MLB Pipeline.

Corey Seager is already arguably the best offensive player for the Dodgers, and was in the conversation for MVP last season as a rookie. Julio Urias showed glimpses of his capabilities during the latter half of last season. Joc Pederson is improving every season, and Toles was instrumental down the stretch, barring a couple defensive miscues.

Cody Bellinger is thought to be the eventual replacement for Adrian Gonzalez, so it may be later this season or in 2018 when he emerges. Verdugo is a left-handed outfielder with a promising arm, and Diaz possesses decent speed and is a rare right-handed prospect in the Dodgers organization. Yadier Alvarez will probably come up as another hard-throwing reliever if his control improves.

That being said, the Dodgers are in a better position than teams like the Chicago Cubs in terms of forming a dynasty because their farm system is significantly better. Other systems that are in competition with the Dodgers are the San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, and Chicago White Sox.

However, these teams are not in contention as of this moment. Only the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Texas Rangers have good farm systems and are competitive for a title next year. The Colorado Rockies also have a good system and are clearly making a push for the playoffs, but as always the question is their pitching and durability.

The Dodgers successfully brought home key pieces to their success over the last three years in Kenley Jansen and Justin Turner. However, they are still lacking another right-handed bat and a second baseman. Though talks have stalled for Brian Dozier, he is the perfect solution to the problem. The cost is heavy in giving up both De Leon and another prospect, but the Dodgers are in good enough shape to do it.

De Leon is the number two prospect in the Dodgers’ system, but the Dodgers have decent depth pitching-wise. First-round picks, Walker Buehler and Jordan Sheffield, are two arms that could rise through the ranks. The Minnesota Twins are demanding Cody Bellinger, but the Dodgers shouldn’t surrender both of their top two prospects. Minnesota set a deadline last week, but no word has come of Dozier coming off the block which could mean the Twins are mulling over a potential deal without Bellinger.

Interestingly enough, the Dodgers have a second baseman in their system, Willie Calhoun. Calhoun is a top 100 prospect himself. However, the Dodgers don’t need another left-handed bat. Furthermore, despite his quick and powerful bat, his middle infield defensive instincts are questionable.

The Dodgers have the pieces to be good for several years to come. However, being good isn’t enough. The Dodgers have four consecutive division titles but have fallen short of the pennant. Dodger fans are used to heartbreak and failure, but have seen moments of magic as well amidst those agonizing defeats. Perhaps there is some silverware in store ahead, because dynasties are meaningless without it.

