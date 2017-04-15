Dodgers, Diamondbacks meet on special day (Apr 15, 2017)

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day by unveiling a statue of the legendary player in pregame ceremonies before Los Angeles plays the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

The statue is the first one at Dodger Stadium and being showcased on the 70th anniversary of Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

Robinson’s wife, Rachel, and their daughter, Sharon, and son David Robinson are scheduled to attend the ceremony. Other attendees expected to take part are Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson, Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Sandy Koufax, Don Newcombe and Frank Robinson.

Like Robinson, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts attended UCLA. Lovullo said that allowed him to feel a closer kinship to Robinson years ago.

“The impact that he’s had speaks for itself, but I feel a little more connected to him because of our affiliation with UCLA and walking through the halls of that sports hall of fame there,” said Lovullo, who is in his first season as Diamondbacks manager. “You see his name and his blueprint all over it. It’s a great honor, it’s a great day and it’s a special recognition for him. He deserves that honor.”

Meanwhile, the current Dodgers (6-5) will try to solve their troubles against left-handed pitching when they face southpaw Patrick Corbin (1-1, 1.80 ERA) and the Diamondbacks (7-4) in the second game of their four-game series. All five of the Dodgers’ defeats have been to lefties.

Roberts chose his words carefully when asked why his players have had issues hitting southpaws.

“I think that it’s about quality performance and I think that for me, I don’t want to say if it’s lack of patience, but I do want to see some consistency … consistent at-bats,” Roberts said. “So I think that right now as it stands that I think everyone can see we’re trying to kind of share and spread the at-bats around.

“But there’s a certain point when you’ve seen enough of a sample that you go with not necessarily you’re eight best that day, but who’s shown and warranted the opportunity.”

Corbin (1-1, 1.80 ERA) will oppose Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda (1-1, 6.30). Corbin tossed a four-hit shutout in a win over the Cleveland Indians last Sunday. Corbin struck out three and walked two in six innings.

Against the Dodgers, Corbin is 3-7 with a 4.33 ERA in 12 career starts.

Maeda allowed four runs and five hits in five innings for his first win of the season in his last start, a 10-6 decision over the Colorado Rockies last Sunday.

In his career against the Diamondbacks, Maeda is 3-1 with a 2.97 ERA in six starts.

Los Angeles took advantage of several opportunities in a 7-1 win over Arizona on Friday night. Clayton Kershaw allowed a run and four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in 8 1/3 innings against the Diamondbacks. Kershaw was two outs from throwing a complete-game shutout when Chris Owings hit an RBI double to ruin it.

Dodgers left fielder Andrew Toles homered in the win.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!