Dodgers’ Bellinger looks to extend hot streak vs. Giants (May 03, 2017)

LOS ANGELES — With Cody Bellinger swinging a hot bat, the 21-year-old rookie will force the Los Angeles Dodgers’ brass to make some difficult decisions this week.

Bellinger will attempt to enhance his status when the Dodgers face the rival San Francisco Giants in the final game of a three-game set on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs Tuesday in Los Angeles’ 13-5 romp over the Giants. His bases-clearing triple in the second was among the highlights of a six-run inning for the Dodgers.

In five games at Dodger Stadium, Bellinger is batting .474 with two home runs, seven runs and five RBIs. Since he was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City and made his major league debut on April 25, Bellinger has opened plenty of eyes.

“I think I belong,” Bellinger said. “I’m pretty confident at the plate and on defense.”

Manager Dave Roberts said this week the Dodgers planned to activate injured center fielder Joc Pederson and second baseman Logan Forsythe on Friday before their visit to San Diego to play the Padres.

Initially, the plan was that Bellinger would be one of the players optioned to Oklahoma City. However, Roberts said that isn’t set in stone.

“Obviously, things can change,” Roberts said. “And I think anyone who has followed our club over the last year and a half can see that things change daily. Cody’s done everything he can to show that he wants to continue with the opportunity.”

The health of Adrian Gonzalez, who has been dealing with forearm and back problems, could prolong Bellinger’s stay. Bellinger started at first for Gonzalez on Tuesday.

“He’s a plus-plus first baseman, so that’s somewhere where he’s very comfortable, so we really lose nothing there,” Roberts said. “Cody is here, and we want to see as much as we can.”

The Dodgers will get a look at Giants right-hander Jeff Samardzija (0-4, 6.32 ERA) on Wednesday. Samardzija will oppose Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias (0-0, 1.59).

Samardzija is 1-3 with a 4.62 ERA in six career games (four starts) against the Dodgers. He is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in three career outings at Dodger Stadium

In his last start, Samardzija allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with five strikeouts in a 4-3 San Francisco win over the Padres on Friday. He did not factor into the decision.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy is hoping Samardzija gives the Giants a much better performance than Tuesday starter Matt Moore did. Moore was shelled by the Dodgers for nine runs on six hits with five walks and three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

Urias made his 2017 debut Thursday in San Francisco, where he allowed a run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings in a 5-1 win by the Dodgers. Urias did not factor into the decision. He struck out four and walked four.

In three career games against the Giants, Urias is 0-1 with a 2.77 ERA.

Urias is 4-0 with a 1.91 ERA in his past 10 major league starts.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!