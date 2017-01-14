Did the Colorado Rockies Hire Better Than the Broncos?

While it’s by no means scientific, it does speak volumes to the attitudes of Colorado Rockies fans and Denver Broncos supporters as each team gets ready for next season.

Shortly after the Broncos announced that Vance Joseph had been named as the team’s next head coach, we asked the Twitterverse which of Denver’s two teams with new head coaches heading into 2017 had made the best choice. The options: Joseph or Bud Black, the new manager of the Colorado Rockies.

Of the 53 votes submitted, 66 percent said the best hire of the two was Bud Black while only 8 percent thought Joseph was the better choice of the two. We also asked if it was too early to tell on which hire was the best and 26 percent of the audience chose that option.

One of the biggest potential reasons for the majority siding with Bud Black was the need for the Rockies to have a reboot in the dugout. Former manager Walt Weiss was not only winning but the relationship between him and Colorado general manager Jeff Bridich was becoming more and more strained.

Across town at Sports Authority Field, Denver had just missed the playoffs after winning Super Bowl 50. Head coach Gary Kubiak wasn’t asked to leave but rather stepped down because of health reasons. When Joseph was pegged to take his place, it signals an organizational shift that included the loss of defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

Simply put, Rockies fans welcomed the change while Broncos fans endured the change and are wondering what’s next in what could be a very tough AFC West next season.

Experience is also another big factor to consider in this poll. Bud Black has nine years as a Major League manager under his belt. At the age of 59, he’s won 649 games. The 44-year-old Joseph, meanwhile, has never been a head coach in the NFL and just completed his first season as the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins. That was also his first season at the coordinator level for any NFL team.

Two different franchises with two different needs for a head coach in the same offseason. It’s going to be an interesting 2017 in Denver.

What do you think? Did the Rockies make a better coaching call than the Broncos? Let us know your thoughts below.

This article originally appeared on