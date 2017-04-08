Diaz hits 2 homers to back Wacha as Cardinals beat Reds 10-4 (Apr 08, 2017)

ST. LOUIS (AP) Aledmys Diaz hit two home runs, Michael Wacha allowed one run over six innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-4 on Saturday to spoil Bronson Arroyo’s return to the majors.

Wacha (1-0) allowed three hits with six strikeouts against just one walk in his first start of the season. The Cardinals (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak, while the Reds, who had won three straight, fell to 3-2.

Wacha struggled a year ago, going 7-7 with a 5.09 ERA in 138 innings over 27 games (24 starts), but earned a spot in the rotation with a strong spring, posting a 2.42 ERA in 26 innings over seven starts.

The Reds called up 40-year-old Arroyo (0-1) to make the start. Arroyo, who spent 2 1/2 years out of the major leagues with elbow and shoulder troubles, allowed six earned runs on six hits over four innings, with three strikeouts and three walks.

The Cardinals scored twice in the first inning with Diaz’s first homer of the season and a bloop double down the right-field line from catcher Yadier Molina.

The Reds made it 2-1 in the fourth when Joey Votto scored on a double by Eugenio Suarez.

Wacha, who had just 13 hits in 141 career at-bats (.092) entering the game, helped his own cause with an RBI single in the fourth. Diaz made it 6-1 with a two-out, three-run homer.

The Cardinals added three runs in the sixth off reliever Robert Stephenson, with Jose Martinez drawing a bases-loaded walk and Jedd Gyorko driving in two runs on a two-out single.

Scott Schebler hit a two-run homer, his second in two games, for the Reds in the eighth. Suarez hit a long home run with two outs in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: OF Stephen Piscotty (knee) was out of the starting lineup on Saturday after injuring his knee sliding into second base on a steal attempt on Friday. … RHP Trevor Rosenthal (right lat strain) threw 20 pitches to hitters before Saturday’s game and could be activated from the 10-day disabled list as early as Monday. … LHP Tyler Lyons (right knee) made a rehab start for Triple-A Memphis on Friday, throwing 3 1/3 scoreless innings and 58 pitches.

Reds: C Devin Mesoraco (right hip) was scheduled to catch seven innings for Double-A Pensacola on Saturday. He caught six innings on Thursday. … RHP Austin Brice (ulnar nerve inflammation, right elbow) made his first rehab appearance for Pensacola on Friday, striking out two in a 13-pitch inning.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Carlos Martinez (0-0, 0.00) struck out 10 in 7 1/3 scoreless innings in the Cardinals’ season opener against the Cubs. Martinez is 5-1 with a 2.76 ERA in 16 appearances (five career starts) against Cincinnati.

Reds: Scott Feldman (0-1, 5.79) took the loss in his season debut, allowing three earned runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Phillies on Opening Day. He will make his second career appearance against the Cardinals.

