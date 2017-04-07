Diamondbacks to add humidor to help with grip on baseballs

PHOENIX (AP) The Arizona Diamondbacks are following the Colorado Rockies and adding a humidor to store baseballs.

Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM on Thursday that the team had been considering it for some time and hopes to have one installed in about a month.

Hall said the team asked former Diamondbacks pitchers what they liked and didn’t like about pitching at Chase Field. Most said gripping the baseball in Arizona’s hot, dry air was the biggest issue.

The Rockies installed a humidor in 2002 to combat the effect Denver’s high altitude has on the baseballs. Colorado is the only team in Major League Baseball to use a humidor.

