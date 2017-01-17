Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan and TigerFest On the Way

For Detroit Tigers fans who are ready for a glimpse of their favorite players, this week brings some excitement.

The Detroit Tigers annual Winter Caravan and TigerFest are on the horizon.

Earlier, the team made its official announcement about where the Tigers will be stopping and what stops are open to the general public.

There will be two buses loaded with Tigers players, front-office staff, and coaches. One stays on the east side of Michigan and the other heads west. At this time, no one knows what players will be on what buses, with the exception of Alex Avila.

Celebrating Tigers in West Michigan

After his one-year absence, the catcher will be riding on the bus traveling to West Michigan where he will be honored by the West Michigan Whitecaps. During the 23rd annual Whitecaps Community Foundation Winter Baseball Banquet, Avila will be enshrined in the Whitecaps Hall of Fame, joining players like Don Kelly, Cameron Maybin, Joel Zumaya, and Fernando Rodney.

On the east side of the state, the Tigers’ Metro Bus will be making a bunch of one-hour stops at places like the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the Hard Rock Cafe, Hockeytown Authentics, and Clarenceville High School. These are all stops where the public can meet and greet their favorite players. On Friday, the team will make a public appearance at the North American Auto Show.

Find the exact times and places for the Caravan stops here.

Get Ready for TigerFest

The big event of the week takes place on Saturday. TigerFest opens at Comerica Park Saturday morning. Fans bought all the tickets the day they went on sale, but there are usually after-market tickets available. The event was busy in 2016 despite the frigid temperatures. With moderate temperatures expected for this event, it should be even busier.

Highlights will include several lines for player autographs as well as media interviews with players and coaches. The dugouts and home clubhouse will be open and fans never know who will show up in areas around the park. The Tigers will give every guest a free knit hat. There will be Tigers items on sale at the Detroit Tigers Foundation Collectible Sale and Tigers Authentics will be selling autographed and game-used memorabilia.

Other areas of the park will be open, too. You can check out Al Kaline‘s favorite spot: the Jack Daniel’s Champions Club and you can sit in Dan Dickerson’s chair in the Ernie Harwell Media Center. There will also be several demonstrations going on around Comerica Park. Find more information about the event here.

Expect to be on your feet and in the elements throughout the day. It will be busy, so expect to stand in a few lines. Make sure you bring your smartphone and download the MLB Ballpark app for special offers.

This article originally appeared on