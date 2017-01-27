Detroit Tigers: Victor Martinez Underwent Offseason Hernia Surgery

The Detroit Tigers’ aging designated hitter is coming off of another offseason surgery, but is reportedly at full health.

This week, the Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez played through a minor hernia last season. The injury required offseason surgery.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Martinez was able to resume his usual offseason regimen just two weeks after surgery. Per General Manager Al Avila, Martinez is now fully healthy. He intends to suit up for Team Venezuela during the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Though he appears to be ready to go for 2017, it marks yet another offseason surgery for the newly-turned 38-year-old.

After his first season in Detroit in 2011, Victor Martinez underwent a major knee surgery in the offseason. The injury led to the signing of Prince Fielder, and kept Martinez out for the entire 2012 season.

After a solid season in 2013 and an MVP-caliber 2014 campaign, Martinez signed a four-year, $68 million deal to remain in Detroit. During the 2014-15 offseason, however, he injured his knee yet again and underwent another surgery.

Though the injury wasn’t as severe as the one he suffered during the 2012 offseason, it was clear that Martinez wasn’t his usual self in 2015. As a matter of fact, his -2.0 fWAR was by far the worst of his career.

In 2016, Martinez was able to bounce back and slashed a solid .289/.351/.476 (123 OPS+) with 27 home runs and 86 RBI. However, although he had a nice season at the plate, Martinez provided little value elsewhere.

Martinez appeared in only five games at first base, and while he was never a speed demon, he moves around the bases as slowly as ever these days. His 0.9 fWAR ranked just eighth among Tigers position players.

Martinez is owed a total of $36 million over the next two seasons, according to Baseball Reference. While he may be limited in other aspects of his game and his injury history might present a scare, it is clear that he can still hit, especially when healthy.

Based on comments made by Avila last October, many suspected that the Tigers might try to move some of their veteran players this offseason. However, with the exception of center fielder Cameron Maybin, most of the 2016 club is still intact heading into spring training.

As it stands right now, Martinez appears poised to once again be part of a potent Tigers lineup that still includes Ian Kinsler, Miguel Cabrera, J.D. Martinez, Justin Upton and Nick Castellanos.

The switch-hitting Martinez also provides one of the few left-handed bats in the Tigers’ order.

