Detroit Tigers Top 25 Prospects: #23 Gerson Moreno

Detroit Tigers minor league pitcher Gerson Moreno features an impressive fastball and some intriguing stats. The right-hander ranks 23rd on Motor City Bengals list of Detroit’s top 25 prospects.

Detroit Tigers pitching prospects Jairo Labourt and Victor Alcantara—who ranked 25th and 24th respectively on Motor City Bengals’ list of the team’s top 25 prospects—both came to the organization via trade.

While Gerson Moreno didn’t join the Tigers via trade, he’s still a name to watch.

The right-hander comes in at #23 on our list of the best Detroit prospects.

Moreno, a 21-year-old reliever, made his professional debut in 2013.

During that campaign, the pitcher notched a 2.88 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 50 innings for a Tigers Dominican Summer League team that also featured Sandy Baez, Willy Adames and Domingo Leyba.

Fast forward to the 2016 season, and Moreno has climbed the ladder to Lakeland.

Over the course of the last season, the pitcher split time with the Flying Tigers and Single-A West Michigan in what was very much a tale of two seasons.

Over 23 appearances with the White Caps, Moreno was simply dominant. In 25 innings, the prospect turned in a 1.08 ERA and 11 saves while striking out 9.7 batters per nine frames.

All told, the righty allowed just eight walks.

Despite the strong numbers, Moreno would struggle in a promotion to Lakeland. His strikeout rate—9.9 per nine innings—remained solid, but the 21-year-old’s numbers ballooned across the board.

In 24.2 innings, the prospect was tagged for 22 hits, 20 walks, 19 earned runs and four home runs.

Future Role With the Detroit Tigers

Gerson Moreno would have been ranked higher on this list if he posted stats similar to his West Michigan numbers with Lakeland.

Like Alcantara, he mixes a blazing fastball with an intriguing slider. This combination should help him find success in the Major Leagues.

Moreno will just need to avoid having stretches like he did with the Florida State League. If that’s the case, he could develop into a mainstay in the Detroit Tigers bullpen.

Should the right-hander reach the Major Leagues, it remains to be seen whether he would close games as he’s done with both West Michigan and Lakeland.

Fellow young pitchers Joe Jimenez, Adam Ravenelle and Bruce Rondon all provide additional closing options.

However, regardless of role, it isn’t hard to imagine Moreno pitching late in games in the Majors.

