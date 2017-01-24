Detroit Tigers Top 25 Prospects: #21 Myles Jaye

Detroit Tigers minor league pitcher Myles Jaye recently finished the 2016 season with Triple-A Toledo. He checks in at 21st on Motor City Bengals’ list of the franchise’s top 25 prospects.

Detroit Tigers fans will likely see a rotation headlined by Justin Verlander and Michael Fulmer next season. Elsewhere, Jordan Zimmermann, Daniel Norris and Matt Boyd will likely fill out the final three spots.

That leaves veterans Anibal Sanchez and Mike Pelfrey on the outside looking in.

In the event of an injury, the veteran duo are certainly Detroit’s most experienced choices.

However, the Tigers’ best depth option where the rotation is concerned may be pitching prospect Myles Jaye.

Acquired last spring from Texas with Bobby Wilson for Bryan Holaday, Jaye has previously spent time in the Toronto and Chicago farm systems.

The starter began the season in Double-A, going on to pitch to a 3.61 FIP and 7.63 punch outs per nine frames in 122.2 innings.

After that stretch, the 25-year-old made the jump to Toledo, where he fired off 39 solid innings for the Mud Hens.

Over the course of seven starts, Jaye allowed just 16 earned runs and 12 walks while striking out 31 hitters.

That spits out to a 3.69 ERA, 2.8 walks per nine innings and 6.9 strikeouts per nine frames.

All told, his WHIP was just 1.077.

The former 17th-round pick was particularly effective down the stretch, pitching to a 2.70 ERA in his final five starts. In said five starts, Jaye fanned 23 batters while walking just eight in 30 innings.

Potential Role with the 2017 Detroit Tigers

Heading into next season, Myles Jaye could contribute in a number of ways to the Tigers.

He’s an obvious candidate to step into the rotation to make a spot start in the event of an injury. Additionally, he could also find a role as a reliever capable of eating multiple innings.

Detroit has been missing a swingman-type relief pitcher for some time, and the ex-Toronto farmhand could fill that role.

Potential Long-Term Role With the Detroit Tigers

Considering Verlander, Fulmer, Zimmermann, Norris and Boyd are locked into the Tigers’ rotation for the foreseeable future due to long-term contracts and team control, it may be hard for Jaye to establish himself as a starter.

That statement is even more true considering Matt Manning, Kyle Funkhouser, Beau Burrows, Sandy Baez and Spencer Turnbull could eventually factor into the rotation picture.

However, trades and injuries are regular occurrences for Major League franchises. Considering this, Jaye could make an impact as an occasional starter and long reliever

