Detroit Tigers Top 25 Prospects: 15-11, Ecker, Voelker, Azocar, Maddox and Martinez

Detroit Tigers minor league players Mark Ecker, Paul Voelker, Jose Azocar, Will Maddox and Hector Martinez all showed promise in 2016. They rank 15th through 11th on MCB’ list of the top Tigers prospects.

Detroit Tigers prospects haven’t comprised baseball’s elite farm systems in the past handful of years. However, this year, the franchise has plenty of intriguing talent.

So far in Motor City Bengals’ countdown of the top 25 Tigers prospects, there have been plenty of promising players.

Relief Pitchers Victor Alcantara and Jairo Labourt could eventually become impact bullpen pieces thanks to their power stuff.

Additionally, backstop Grayson Greiner has the upside to develop into James McCann’s long-term backup.

Elsewhere, it isn’t hard to imagine Spencer Turnbull and Myles Jaye pitching out of a starting rotation in the future.

As the list goes on, the prospects will only get more intriguing.

This next group of players obviously just missed out on the top 10, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that they could eventually become consistent contributors for the Tigers.

So far, most of MCB’ top Detroit prospects have been pitchers. This group is a little different in the sense that there are three position players mixed in.

Here is a look at the Detroit Tigers 15th-11th best prospects.

#15 Mark Ecker

Age: 21

Position: Relief Pitcher

2016 Minor League Affiliate: West Michigan Whitecaps

The first player selected by the Tigers in the 2016 draft after Matt Manning and Kyle Funkhouser, Ecker was simply dominant in his first professional season.

Like many recently-drafted relievers, Mark Ecker throws hard and misses bats.

Armed with a blazing fastball and multiple off-speed offerings, the right-hander was exceedingly effective with Connecticut and West Michigan last season.

Ecker allowed just three earned runs in 27.2 frames in the New York Pennsylvania League and the Midwest League. All told, he struck out 31 batters.

That equates to 10.1 punch outs per nine innings.

While the reliever’s strikeout numbers were impressive, he also limited mistakes.

The Texas A&M product allowed just 1.6 walks and 0.3 home runs per nine innings. He also posted an excellent 0.759 WHIP to go along with a .163 batting average against.

Potential Future Role With the Detroit Tigers

It isn’t difficult to envision Ecker as a future closing candidate if he can continue to post solid numbers.

Already racked up nine saves in the minors in his first professional season.

Long-term, he’ll face plenty of competition from the likes of Bruce Rondon and Joe Jimenez, but the potential is there for Ecker to make an impact late in games.

#14 Paul Voelker

Age: 24

Position: Relief Pitcher

2016 Minor League Affiliate: Erie SeaWolves

While the 2016 Erie SeaWolves finished last in their respective division, the team featured plenty of talent.

In terms of position players, Mike Gerber, JaCoby Jones, Christin Stewart and Anthony Pereira all saw time in the field.

On the pitching side of things, the likes of Jimenez, Tyler Alexander, Adam Ravenelle and Artie Lewicki all logged innings for Lance Parrish’s club.

Joining the top prospects with the Double-A club was right-handed reliever Paul Voelker.

Higher up on the minor league ladder than the likes of Ecker, Bryan Garcia and Zac Houston, Voelker turned in a promising 2016.

Despite a 1.444 WHIP and 9.0 hits and 4.0 walks allowed per nine innings, the relief pitcher posted the highest strikeout rate of his career.

In 54 frames, the former 10th-round pick punched out 13.2 batters per nine innings.

What’s more, Voelker’s 3.56 FIP suggested he was much better than his 4.17 ERA indicated.

If he can continue to post low run-prevention numbers, the reliever could be pitching in Detroit sooner rather than later.

Potential Future Role With the Detroit Tigers

Another potential closer, Paul Voelker registered 13 saves in 2016 following an 18-save campaign during the 2015 season.

His promising fastball-slider combination should help him continue to miss bats as he progresses towards the Majors.

Like Ecker, Voelker could join the likes of Rondon and Jimenez in shutting down opposing hitters late in games.

#13 Jose Azocar

Age: 20

Position: Outfielder

2016 Minor League Affiliate: West Michigan Whitecaps

A potential member of Lance Parrish’s 2017 Erie roster, Azocar has intriguing upside.

An above-average fielder waiting to happen, Azocar has also shown the ability to make consistent contact at the plate.

Over the span of 129 games with West Michigan in 2016, the 20-year-old hit .281 with a .315 on-base percentage.

The outfielder also added 141 hits, 56 runs scored, 51 RBI, 14 stolen bases, 11 doubles and eight triples.

Additionally, Azocar was also playing against competition that was on average of 1.5 years older than him, making his stats all the more impressive.

Potential Future Role With the Detroit Tigers

It remains to be seen when Jose Azocar will make his Major League debut, but he certainly has the upside to succeed should he reach Detroit.

What’s more, a starting job could be waiting for him with the Tigers.

By the time Azocar reaches the Majors, one or both of the outfield corner spots could be open.

J.D. Martinez or Justin Upton could depart, or the Tigers may decide to shift one of the duo to designated hitter.

Detroit may need a replacement for Victor Martinez, who will be approaching 40 by the time his contract expires following the 2018 season.

Upton or J.D. Martinez could fit the bill, leaving a potential opening for Azocar in the field.

#12 Will Maddox

Age: 20

Position: First Baseman/Second Baseman

2016 Minor League Affiliate: West Michigan Whitecaps

Maddox is similar to fellow prospect Mike Gerber in the sense that he’s done nothing but produce since joining the professional ranks.

A teammate of Azocar’s with West Michigan in 2016, the 24-year-old crushed opposing pitching to the tune of a .339 batting average and a .380 on-base percentage.

He’ll obviously have to replicate those numbers against better competition, but its hard to overlook Maddox’s production.

In addition to posting one of the most productive batting averages in the Midwest League, the Tennessee product also filled out the stat sheet.

Over the course of 127 contests, Maddox collected 173 hits, 59 runs scored, 58 RBI, 28 stolen bases, 23 doubles, three triples, a home run and a 131 wRC+.

Potential Future Role With the Detroit Tigers

Able to play both first base and second base, Maddox could fill a number of roles down the road with the Tigers.

If he can continue to perform at a high level while climbing the minor league ladder, a starting role could eventually beckon.

Should Dixon Machado replace Jose Iglesias at shortstop, Detroit’s won’t have much in the way of long-term second base depth behind Ian Kinsler.

Maddox could be the veteran’s eventual successor.

#11 Hector Martinez

Age: 20

Position: Second Baseman/Shortstop

2016 Minor League Affiliate: Tigers West in the Gulf Coast League

A potential gem, Martinez obliterated Dominican Summer League pitching in 2015.

The middle infielder hit .336 with a .378 on-base percentage and a .507 slugging percentage. All told, the 20-year-old collected 42 runs scored, 34 doubles, 11 doubles, six triples, five home runs and five stolen bases.

Last season, Martinez didn’t disappoint in first season playing professionally in the States.

In 42 contests for one of Detroit’s two Gulf Coast League affiliates, the prospect batted .310 while turning in an wRC+ of 121.

Things are trending in the right direction for the infielder, who also added 17 runs scored, 10 RBI, seven stolen bases, four doubles and a triple against older competition.

Potential Future Role With the Detroit Tigers

Similar to Maddox, Martinez could eventually play second base for Detroit.

His ability to play both second base and shortstop will certainly help him progress through the minor league systems.

If he continues to hit, he’ll become the latest in a long line of middle-infield prospects developed by Detroit.

Just in the last handful of years alone, the Tigers have brought along young infielders such as Devon Travis, Willy Adames, Machado, Hernan Perez, Domingo Leyba and Javier Betancourt.

